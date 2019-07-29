Menu
Ipswich teen dies as ute hits parked car

Greg Osborn
by
28th Jul 2019 8:28 AM | Updated: 29th Jul 2019 4:05 AM
POLICE are investigating a fatal crash in Goodna overnight.

Just after midnight, a Toyota Hilux collided with a parked Mazada in Eric St.

Police attended the scene and the driver, a 19-year-old male from Bellbird Park, was extracted and CPR was performed.

He was declared deceased at the scene.

His passenger, a man believed to be in his 20s, was transported to PA Hospital in a stable condition with neck and shoulder injuries.

It is the second fatal crash in Queensland overnight after another driver died when his four-wheel drive hit a semi-trailer.

The crash occurred at Diamantina Development Rd, west of Quilpie.

Police said the collision occurred about 7pm on Saturday.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Ipswich Queensland Times

