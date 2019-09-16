Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Artwork - Iranian flag. iran /Flags
Artwork - Iranian flag. iran /Flags
Politics

Iran says US bases, ships in missile range

16th Sep 2019 7:28 AM

An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander says US bases and aircraft carriers are within range of Iranian missiles, a day after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked two Saudi Aramco plants.

"Everybody should know that all American bases and their aircraft carriers in a distance of up to 2000 kilometres around Iran are within the range of our missiles," said the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency also quoted him saying that "Iran has always been ready for a "full-fledged" war."

More Stories

iran iranian missile iranian revolutionary guard oil supply proxy war us base

Top Stories

    Truck fire on Pacific Highway near Grafton

    Truck fire on Pacific Highway near Grafton

    Breaking A TRUCK fire is affecting traffic on the Pacific Highway north of Grafton.

    Awareness of a community tragedy walks out of darkness

    premium_icon Awareness of a community tragedy walks out of darkness

    Health More than 150 people joined in to battle community scourge.

    Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    premium_icon Sensational Samsung Galaxy tablet offer

    Smarter Shopping Get a $249 tablet with your 12 month subscription to this website

    Being prepared can take the anxiety out of bush fire season

    premium_icon Being prepared can take the anxiety out of bush fire season

    News The RFS steps you through making a bushfire plan that works.