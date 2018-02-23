Menu
Irene Crispin celebrated her 104th birthday at Whiddon Group Grafton. Adam Hourigan
Irene Crispin passes away at 104

Adam Hourigan
by
23rd Feb 2018 6:57 PM

ONE of the Clarence Valley's well-loved residents and treasures Irene Crispin has passed away at the age of 104.

Son Neville said his mother died after a short illness, and paid tribute to her longevity and character.

"She certainly had a good innings,” he said.

"She had her finger on the pulse, there was nothing to got past her right up until the end.

"She certainly still had a better memory than most too.”

Speaking after her 104th birthday, the Clarence Valley's second-oldest resident put her longevity down to training greyhounds and a positive outlook.

"My grandmother said to me when I was a little girl, 'you're put in this world to help your fellow man If you can't do him a good turn, never do him a bad one', and I've tried to adhere to that all my life. God's been good to me and I've had a good life, a happy life, and I've met such lovely people I can call my friends.

"What more can you ask?

"That's what you call happiness."

Irene's funeral will be held at the Christ Church Cathedral at 2pm on Wednesday.

