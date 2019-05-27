Irish eyes are smiling

Gerry and Kath McMullan of G McMullan Contracting were delighted to win the naming rights of the $160,000 Grafton Cup for the second year in a row as Kensei Cup winners at Clarence River Jockey Club on Saturday, 25th May, 2019.

THEIR logo reads "Good Luck, Good Fortune and Good Health” and for Gerry McMullan it seems to be working twice as well.

His contracting business GMcMullan Contracting has won the naming rights to the Grafton Cup for the second year in a row at the Kensei Club dinner held on Saturday night at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

And Mr McMullan said when he got to draw his green horse as part of the final four "race” he knew it may have been a lucky omen.

"There was only four left, and we started out strong in the race,” he said.

"It did even up, and a couple of the other horses were strategically moving against each other, but in the end I pulled my own colour out.”

In their sixth year of being part of the exclusive Kensei Club draw, Mr McMullan said as locals it was great for a local company who employed 20 people to be able to give back to the community.

"If you don't do this sort of thing, it doesn't keep going,” Kathy McMullan said.

After a tough year last year of work involved in a government dispute as part of the Wave 5 contracts on the Pacific Highway, they said the win again this year was another great bit of luck.

"Wining last year was a good thing in a bad year, this year it's just the icing on the cake,” she said.

With his Irish heritage, McMullan managed to snag his lucky green horse two years in a row.

"His luck was in all night,” Clarence River Jockey Club CEO Michael Beattie said.

"This is our second back-to-back winners after McKimms have won it twice, which is quite remarkable,” he said.

The Kensei Club was this year limited to 10 businesses who all put their hat in the ring, and Mr Beattie said that all 10 businesses had renewed for this year.

"There were a few other businesses also showing interest, but the board decided to make it exclusive and I think it's worked really well,” he said.

The top four were made up of Blanchard's Haulage, Smec Engineering and McKimms Real Estate.