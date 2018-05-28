IRISH LUCK: McMullan runs a thrilling Kensei Cup race

Gerry and Kathy McMullan after winning the naming rights for the 2018 Grafton Cup during the Kensei Club Dinner at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

KENSEI CUP: Irish eyes were most certainly smiling on Clarence Valley contractor Gerry McMullan, but for a period of time it was panic stations for the racehorse lover in the annual Kensei Cup.

After being in the Kensei Club for the past three years, McMullan finally got his first runner in the Cup card game, and he was not going to waste the golden opportunity.

Shooting out to what appeared an unassailable lead in the race to determine the 2018 Grafton Cup naming rights, McMullan had to withstand a heart-stopping moment as his Green Machine put the gears into reverse with one final step to make.

But the Clarence River Jockey Club board member would rebalance his jockey, and with one final card selected by the Grafton Shoppingworld contingent, blasted across the finish line in a photo finish to win the naming rights.

The red rocket of Mark Bloomer Transport came home with a wet sail from the back of the field to finish second, while Maclean Hotel's yellow fever jumped across the line to round out the placings.

After he was first out of the gates, it was left to Robert Blanchard's blue thunder to languish at the tail of the field in fourth place.

It was one of the longest and tightest runnings of the Kensei Cup since its inception in 2013, and CRJC executive officer Michael Beattie could not have been happier.

"It was a great running of the Kensei Cup,” Beattie said. "There is no doubt all the finalists had an opportunity to win. Gerry established massive lead, looked home, and then managed to start going up and down like a cork in the ocean.

"It really was good because the longer the race went on, the longer the other people in the room got excited. It was an exciting finish.”

Beattie introduced the game style of finding a winner, which involves crowd members drawing random coloured cards from a deck to allow horses to move ahead on the board, when he returned to the CRJC four years ago.

Beattie believes the game is the fairest way possible to conduct the draw.

"Everybody is aware of how it is going to be run. The way the cards fall is what decides such an important moment,” he said.

"It replicates what a race can truly be like, it is all about the luck.”

The draw also allows the Grafton Cup naming rights to be accessible for any interested local businesses.

"It is the locals' Cup,” he said.

This year there were 10 businesses in the Kensei Club including The Daily Examiner, SMEC Australia, Southside Pharmacy, Herb Blanchard Haulage, Mark Bloomer Transport, Grafton Gas and Plumbing, McKimms Real Estate, Maclean Hotel, Lion Co and G McMullan Contracting.