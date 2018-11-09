Charges laid over weekend crash

AN IRISH national has been charged following a crash on Yamba Road.

On Saturday, November 3 the car was travelling on Yamba Rd at Palmers Island when the vehicle left the road and came to rest about 50m from the road.

The 24-year-old male was charged with aggravated dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm and others and will appear in Grafton Local Court in December.

The passenger in the vehicle, who was conveyed to the Gold Coast University Hospital, is still in a critical but stable condition.