MENTOR: Bonnie Hancock running a drill for Minnie Water Wooli SLSC nippers.
Water Sports

Iron Woman lends helping hand to Minnie Water Wooli nippers

Jarrard Potter
by
2nd Feb 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURF LIFESAVING: Minnie Water Wooli Surf Life Saving Club nippers have had a secret weapon in their corner, with Nutri-Grain and Australian Iron Woman champion Bonnie Hancock running a super clinic ahead of the NSW Country Championships.

This is the second year that Hancock, with partner Matthew Palmer, has run the clinic, which teaches nippers how to take their skills to the next level, with an emphasis on fun.

Hancock enjoys sharing her passion for the surf and surf lifesaving and aims to pass on some of the many skills she has learnt in her career as a professional ironwoman and coach.

Minnie Water Wooli SLSC will be sending a team of 32 competitors to the championships at Kingscliff Beach, from under-8s to over-60s, and have great chances of making many finals in their team events.

Jack Lougher is coming off his success on the beach at the NSW Interbranch Championships and Tanika Crispin will be looking to use her experience gained in the Surf.

Shanae Crispin is a pocket rocket in the beach flags and sprints, there are also many swimmers and board riders in with a chance - Taj O'Mahony, Henry Derrick, Molly Dungey, Bessie Dungey, Sophie Hinterholzl and Grace Milligan.

Cody Hinterholzl and Rhys Irvine will be competing in the 15s and 17s respectively.

Grafton Daily Examiner

