Irons and Craig is doing it by the book

PAGE TURNER: Irons and Craig owners David Barnier and Antony Perring take a look at the book that highlights their coffee. Adam Hourigan Photography

IT MAY just be one line in a book, but when you get a mention in Phaidon Press's latest international guide "Where to Drink Coffee”, it is grounds for celebration.

It's written on the cover.

Yamba cafe Irons and Craig score a mention in this year's book made by the authors of food guides Where Chefs Eat and Where Bartenders Drink, and for owners Antony Perring and David Barnier, it came as a surprise.

"We had no idea who came in, and we didn't know about it until they sent us an email saying 'you're in it',” Mr Perring said.

The book gives 500 listings across 50 countries, with the cafe one of just 10 mentioned outside of the eastern capital cities, and Mr Barnier said he believed it was obsessive attention to detail that made their brew great.

"We are very focused on the detail, and it's important that we make the coffee how we like it,” he said.

"It's also the local ingredients, it's the coffee which is their exclusive roast at Botero and also the Norco milk,” he said.

Mr Barnier said that the local climate added to the challenge for the perfect cup.

"This environment can be hard, with fluctuating temperatures and humidity, it's not just something you push a button and it comes out,” he said. "It's a fresh food product that changes every time you make it on the machine, and you've got to adjust for it.”