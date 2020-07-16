Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A London schoolgirl who left to join the Islamic State and was stripped of UK citizenship can return to the country to fight a legal battle, a court ruled.
A London schoolgirl who left to join the Islamic State and was stripped of UK citizenship can return to the country to fight a legal battle, a court ruled.
News

Islamic State supporter ruling delivered

16th Jul 2020 8:28 PM

Islamic State supporter Shamima Begum can return to the UK to fight a legal battle over her citizenship, a UK court has ruled.

Ms Begum, now 20, was one of three London schoolgirls who left the UK to join the Islamic State in Syria in 2015.

She was stripped of her citizenship by the Home Office after she was tracked down in a refugee camp in 2019.

The Court of Appeal ruling said Begum had been denied a fair hearing because she could not make her legal case from the refugee camp where she had been living last year.

The ruling means the UK government will be forced to find a way for her to appear in court in London, after previously saying it would not help remove her from Syria despite her pleas

Daniel Furner, Ms Begum's solicitor, said: "Ms Begum has never had a fair opportunity to give her side of the story. She is not afraid of facing British justice, she welcomes it. But the stripping of her citizenship without a chance to clear her name is not justice, it is the opposite."

Originally published as IS bride can return to UK, court rules

islamic state shamima begum

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bike accidents roll on across the region

        premium_icon Bike accidents roll on across the region

        News The region’s spate of bike accidents continues this afternoon.

        Iluka man jailed for ‘bizarre’ domestic assault

        premium_icon Iluka man jailed for ‘bizarre’ domestic assault

        Crime The Clash once sang ‘if I go, there will be trouble, and if I stay it will be...

        ‘Most are nervous to venture back into the water’

        premium_icon ‘Most are nervous to venture back into the water’

        News OFFSHORE winds and big southerly swells at Wilson’s Headland have created perfect...

        ‘Minnie crew’ rocked by shark tragedy

        premium_icon ‘Minnie crew’ rocked by shark tragedy

        Opinion The most courageous response is to carry on putting fate in God’s hands