WATCH: Meteorite causes house-shaking thud

Cathy Adams
| 17th Apr 2017 6:51 AM Updated: 11:53 AM
A METEORITE filmed at the Gold Coast.
A METEORITE filmed at the Gold Coast.

MONDAY 11.44am: THERE have been reports of a house-shaking thud in Killarney after the meteorite was spotted  in our skies last night.

Our sister paper, the Warwick Daily News reported the buzz on social media: Brigitte Jones said, "I felt it out here, the house shook."

Madeline Wilkins posted "I'm in Toowoomba and saw a burning light in the sky maybe a meteorite, heading that direction just before I saw this post... Maybe related?"

Killarney resident Krissy Bloomfield said, "On Brosnan Rd kids saw what we thought shooting star just before the bang."

Some residents reported thinking the noise was thunder or fireworks.

Louise Reed from the Queen Mary Falls Caravan Park posted, "We heard it up here too. It looked like a shooting star right before it and then bang."

And this from Krystal N Lillee Cook, "We heard it in oak street...was really loud like a big crack of thunder."

Did you see the meteorite last night?

 

MONDAY 6.51am: DID you see a flaming ball of light cross the skies over the region last night?

There are multiple reports on social media of a low-flying "massive flaming meteorite in the sky at about 6pm.

Higgins Storm Chasing Facebook site reported multiple sightings across NENSW and SEQLD, and posted a reader's video of the meteor at Runaway Bay in SE QLD.

Locally, on Nimbin Hookups Facebook site, people are reporting seeing the meteorite from Lismore, Larnook, Blue Knob and Rock Valley.

It is thought to be the start of the annual Lyrid meteor shower event, active from about April 16-25.

Eartthsky.org report the peak is expected to fall on the morning of April 22. In a moonless sky, you might see from about 10 to 20 Lyrid meteors an hour at the shower's peak.

Considered to be the oldest known meteor shower, the Lyrids are named after constellation Lyra.

Sightings of the event date back to at least 687BC.

While people in the Northern Hemisphere are best located to view the Lyrids, those in the mid-Southern Hemisphere latitudes can also see the shower between midnight and dawn.

Astronomers suggest looking up towards the east to see shooting stars from the Lyrids.

They also say to notice whether it leaves a persistent train - that is, an ionized gas trail that glows for a few seconds after the meteor has passed. About a quarter of Lyrid meteors do leave persistent trains.

Have you seen the meteorite shower?

Send us your photos at news@northernsttar.com.au

Topics:  meteorite northern rivers environment shooting star

