Is it easier for youth to get a job on the coast in 2018?

News Regional Media is pushing to have the region's youth unemployment rates raised as a key issue in the 2019 State Election.

FINGER pointing over who is to blame for concerning youth unemployment rates in the Coffs Clarence today should see the issue escalated to one of importance in the region ahead of next year's State Election.

NSW Liberal Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has today been branded 'out of touch' after 'downplaying the troubling level of youth unemployment', which Labor says has soared in Coffs Harbour and Grafton.

The latest figures released by the ABS show that youth unemployment has risen to 22.5 per cent as of July.

Labor has been quick to point out that when it left office in March 2011, youth unemployment in Coffs Harbour and Grafton was at 9.8 per cent by comparison

The latest figures are significantly higher than the 10.3 per cent average youth unemployment across NSW.

"The revelation is an uncomfortable truth for the NSW Liberal Treasurer who boasted in a parliamentary hearing yesterday that 'youth unemployment is the lowest it's ever been'," Labor Shadow Treasurer Ryan Park said.

He labelled the Treasurer's comments as 'out of touch' and 'typical of an arrogant Government with the wrong priorities.'

"After eight long years, the Liberals and Nationals have decimated TAFE, amalgamated councils and spent $2 billion on a Sydney stadium splurge," Mr Park said.

"Labor has committed to spending 100 per cent of the Snowy Hydro proceeds for regional jobs, guaranteed 70 per cent of vocational training funding to TAFE, moved to introduced regional nurse to patient ratios and pledged to re-regulate electricity to assist small business and households.

"We want young people to have every opportunity to get the employment they need and deserve locally.

"The Liberals have their heads in the sand - too focused on the inner city and not on regional jobs."

The Minister's office has been contacted for comment.