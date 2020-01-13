Is it time for a career change?

IS IT time to change your career?

For some people the new year creates a notion of new beginnings in the form of resolutions, promises and changes and among this, job hunting begins and career changes rise.

Career transitions are not uncommon over the course of one's lifetime, as McCrindle Research suggests that the average person will have approximately five career changes and 17 different employers.

Tafe NSW student Lyndall Pratt is proof that it's never too late to be in a career you love.

Ms Pratt swapped a busy career counting numbers for a future caring for animals by studying a Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing at TAFE NSW.

"After spending 20 years in the corporate accounting world, I decided I needed a change in career direction and chose to explore my love for animals," Ms Pratt said.

"The learning and mentoring that the wonderful teachers at Tafe NSW provide is second-to-none.

"Their relevant, practical experience and strong industry connections, together with my qualification have enabled me to start my new career."

According to research by SEEK, 43 per cent of Australians are currently considering a career change in the next 12 months, but will choose not to for reasons such as family priorities or job uncertainty.

"I was able to balance family time and work by studying through flexible delivery, only having to attend classes once a month which really suited my lifestyle." Ms Pratt said.

"Being in the company of animals brings me great joy and it is very fulfilling to play a role in their care working as a veterinary nurse."

