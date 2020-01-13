Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jennifer Pratt - new year, new career
Jennifer Pratt - new year, new career
News

Is it time for a career change?

13th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IS IT time to change your career?

For some people the new year creates a notion of new beginnings in the form of resolutions, promises and changes and among this, job hunting begins and career changes rise.

Career transitions are not uncommon over the course of one's lifetime, as McCrindle Research suggests that the average person will have approximately five career changes and 17 different employers.

Tafe NSW student Lyndall Pratt is proof that it's never too late to be in a career you love.

Ms Pratt swapped a busy career counting numbers for a future caring for animals by studying a Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing at TAFE NSW.

"After spending 20 years in the corporate accounting world, I decided I needed a change in career direction and chose to explore my love for animals," Ms Pratt said.

"The learning and mentoring that the wonderful teachers at Tafe NSW provide is second-to-none.

"Their relevant, practical experience and strong industry connections, together with my qualification have enabled me to start my new career."

According to research by SEEK, 43 per cent of Australians are currently considering a career change in the next 12 months, but will choose not to for reasons such as family priorities or job uncertainty.

"I was able to balance family time and work by studying through flexible delivery, only having to attend classes once a month which really suited my lifestyle." Ms Pratt said.

"Being in the company of animals brings me great joy and it is very fulfilling to play a role in their care working as a veterinary nurse."

For more information on a range of courses available at TAFE NSW for semester one enrolment, visit www.tafensw.edu.au.

career change grafton tafe tafe nsw yamba tafe
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Harry’s job pitch for Meghan

      Harry’s job pitch for Meghan
      • 13th Jan 2020 11:05 AM

      Top Stories

        Clarence Valley nurses send out call for help

        premium_icon Clarence Valley nurses send out call for help

        Health Change is required to make staff and their patients safe at our Clarence hospitals.

        What is killing local koalas?

        premium_icon What is killing local koalas?

        News NEW reports reveal the greatest danger to koala populations.

        Rumour Queensland discount chain has interest in Grafton

        premium_icon Rumour Queensland discount chain has interest in Grafton

        News Queensland discount chain expanding and could be eyeing Grafton’s Prince St as part...

        IN COURT: 54 people appearing in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 54 people appearing in court today

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today