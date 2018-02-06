Is it time to start thinking about aged care?

WHIDDON Grafton is inviting the community to an information day on Tuesday to help those thinking about aged care to understand the types of care and support options available.

The day will include tours of the new home and rooms and an information session on residential aged care options and costs. Whiddon staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance with navigating aged care.

Whiddon Grafton Director Care Services, Sandra Osborne, is welcoming the community to attend and said it was a great way to find out more aged care options.

"I encourage anyone thinking about aged care to visit us at the open day to have a look around at our beautiful new building and rooms, and join us for a cuppa and chat," Ms Osborne said.

"We understand that finding the right care and support services to suit you and your family can be overwhelming, so our team are here to help you, or your loved one, with the aged care journey."

"The event offers a fantastic opportunity for the community to find out more about aged care and to understand what support and care is available, such as community care, transport solutions or dementia specific care."

Whiddon Grafton is an award-wining aged care provider that has been part of the Grafton community since the early 1980s.

In November 2017, Whiddon Grafton opened the doors of its new, modern home with an additional 56 residential places, 23 place secure dementia care wing, outdoor courtyards and café. The home now offers 110 residential aged care places, supporting older people and their families in the Clarence region.

Whiddon Group Aged Care Information Day

. Tuesday, 20 March, 10am to 3pm;

. Meet the friendly team;

. Tours of new home and rooms;

. 11.30am session on understanding residential and aged care costs;

. Information on how to get started on your, or a loved one's, aged care journey

. Information and assistance on residential and community care

. Where: 125 Crown Street, Grafton

. Further information: 1300 738 388