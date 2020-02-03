Is Kevin a Barnaby backer?

AMID growing speculation of a leadership spill in the National Party, Page MP Kevin Hogan has weighed in.

As rumours surfaced that a number of his National Party colleagues had approached Barnaby Joyce, urging him to run for the leadership, Mr Hogan was asked if would be supporting any potential spill motion.

“The only vacancy is for Deputy Leader and this I believe is the only vote that should happen,” he replied.

The comments came as deputy leader Bridget McKenzie finally resigned following an investigation into her conduct during what has been dubbed the “sports rorts” scandal.

“Given Bridget McKenzie contravened the Ministerial Code of Conduct, I think it is appropriate that she has resigned,” he said.

The scandal had been simmering for several weeks following the release of a scathing report by the Australian National Audit Office report into the handling of the Community Sport Infrastructure Grant Program by Ms McKenzie.

Mr Hogan and the rest of the Coalition stood by the beleaguered Agriculture Minister while a torrent of revelations came to light including that a shooting club she was a member of had been awarded money under the scheme.

But her fate was sealed after an internal report into her conduct by the Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, Phil Gaetjens found she was in breach of ministerial standards.