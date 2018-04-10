Is NAPLAN turning our kids into bad writers?

THE NAPLAN writing test has been slammed by a leading education expert who calls it "absurd" and says that the structure of the test is turning Aussie kids into bad writers.

In his scathing review of the test, retired MIT Professor Les Perelman says the marking criteria is "bizarre" and prioritises high level vocabulary words instead of the formulation and structuring of ideas.

The damning evaluation ranks the test the least valid assessment program of about a dozen other international tests Dr Perelman has studied.

Alongside his review of the test Dr Perelman has released 'Dr Perelman's Guide to a Top Scoring NAPLAN Essay' which shows how easily the assessment marking structure can be beaten.

Pioneer State High School teacher Michelle Wollaston has taught in Mackay for more than 20 years and says the test is not an effective way to measure student achievement.

"It's not marking their original thinking nor those higher order thinking skills of designing, synthesising and evaluating," Mrs Wollaston said.

"The quality of their argument (in NAPLAN) is irrelevant as long as they have used their vocabulary words it's a good argument."

Mrs Wollaston says Dr Perelman's results prove that the NAPLAN system is flawed.

"The fact that the professor has been able to write a test guide so easily makes you question the quality of a test that can be so easily manipulated," she said.

Both Dr Perelman and Mrs Wollaston say the marking system is what fails students sitting the NAPLAN writing test.

Students who use words categorised as 'challenging' are given a higher weighting regardless if the sentence meaning could be better communicated using a more 'simple' word.

Mrs Wollaston says the test results are not a good example of how students are tracking.

"It's not actually a sign of how they are performing because (students) are not engaging," she said.

"What we are wanting to do is know is if our students are succeeding, in my opinion, the best status of that is to report on how many As, Bs, Cs, and Ds they have.

"We already report this and it gives a really good outcome of how our students are performing."

The way NAPLAN forces students to write has resulted in fewer students being engaged in writing says Mrs Wollaston.

"I think it is turning them off writing completely, our written results according to NAPLAN have decreased and students are not engaged with writing anymore.

"Now writing is a chore we don't even know what the test will be," she said.

"In order to beat the test there is a structure and they are becoming unable to write without this scaffolding, a lot of the flair is being lost from their writing."

Associate Professor in Literacies and Pedagogies Georgina Barton also says that the test's marking criteria has an effect on the writing abilities of students.

"NAPLAN writing is clearly formulaic and the marking criteria was developed to be objective and uniform- resulting in students being homogenous rather than critical authors.

"Writing should be creative, informed and, above all, enjoyable," she said.

