‘Is Sophie Monk even on this show?’

SOPHIE Monk was announced with great fanfare as the host of Love Island Australia last December and has been promoting the new reality TV show ever since.

But with the first week nearly over and four instalments of the series - which premiered last Sunday - already aired, Monk has only appeared in one episode leaving viewers scratching their heads.

Confused fans have since taken to Twitter to complain about the host's absence and question why she hasn't been narrating the action.

Sophie Monk hosts Love Island Australia but has only appeared in one episode so far. Picture: Supplied

Like the British version, the host and narration are done by two different people, with Love Island Australia narrated by Irish voice over artist Eoghan McDermott.

During Sunday night's premiere, Monk featured heavily, introducing the female and male contestants to each other and closing the episode.

But since then Monk has only appeared in a TV promo for Wednesday night's episode and spruiked the series with posts on her social media accounts.

A Nine spokesman told news.com.au: "As is the case with the UK version, the format of this multi-platform series revolves around our islanders.

"As host, Sophie's appearance in the villa means the islanders know something big is about to happen so comes in whenever a major shake-up is made."