Is sugar the new tobacco?

Keep the economy strong, drink Coke

By Tim Jarrett

WHILE it is easy to draw parallels between the health impacts of tobacco and sugar, what really sets them apart is their respective roles in the Australian economy.

As highlighted by Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, there are vast swathes of the Valley dedicated to the production of sugar, providing the region jobs and wealth which it would be hard pressed to give up easily.

And the situation we find ourselves in is just a microcosm of the problems in trying to regulate industries which help keep the economy ticking.

While a sugar tax would not decimate the industry it could have a profound effect and there would be a number of nervous economists hoping a maverick government won't rock the boat too much.

Which means we have to tackle the issue with open eyes. Does a healthier population mean more to us than growing industry?

Following the commodity chain right through from farmer to consumer, there are a lot of people making some serious cash to keep our crazy economy afloat.

Mill workers, truckies, Woolies and even the person at the recycling plant sorting bottles is making a buck.

Not only that, maybe it is in our economic interest to keep people sick. While the government forks out big money to grow the health system, they are really in the business of job creation.

Healthcare and social assistance is the number one employer in this country and while it will grow naturally with population growth, perhaps we can grow it faster by eating a few more burgers.

So again, who would want to be a decision maker?

Human software hacks our free will

By Tim Howard

ANYONE who thinks humans choose their actions freely has forgotten how effectively advertising works.

It works by persuading us to buy things we don't want for more than we can afford and it has worked for generations as proof that our free will is an illusion.

Advertising hacks into our human software, bypassing the command and control systems and stimulating our emotional, impulsive responses to stimuli.

You think you might be a bad mum, take the kids to Maccas and suddenly it's all happy families. Dad's trapped in a boring job, going nowhere. Buy a big four-wheel drive you can take anywhere and even though it never leaves the highway, you're suddenly free.

This is the relatively benign side of our illusion of free will.

Addiction is the dark side of the illusion of choice.

Chemical changes in the brains of addicts make any call to exercise restraint almost impossible to follow.

We used to think these changes were the result of nasty chemicals, like heroin or ice, but we're finding out the gremlins that grab our thought processes now exist in fast food and sugar, which drive people to the same sort of dangerous behaviour we once attributed to junkies.

So far our decision makers have only been brave enough to tackle these issues in times of crisis.

Australians have never been healthier than during WWII when their food was strictly rationed to cater for their nutritional needs.

If governments are serious about improving the health of the community, they will have to regulate for it, in much the same way the have with tobacco or compulsory seat belts.