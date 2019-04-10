Is the Aussie larrikin ready for the comedy scrap heap yet?

GRAFTON has just been dealt a blow it could never have imagined.

Another act of international terrorism was on the nightly news, news that we might normally catch a snippet of at the end of world bulletin before checking whether you'd put their footy tips in before the game starts.

But this time the act was thrust in our face because of the local connection.

So while we were drowning in international media attention after an unimaginable race hate crime had occurred, an opportunity to interview Kevin Bloody Wilson landed in my inbox. He was coming to Grafton with his FUPC Tour ('F--- You Politically Correct) and timing, as they say, is everything.

Now something like this could have gone two ways. Say no thanks to the interview and run with the guff PR people write for you to promote the show, or have the chat and try to get some unique take from the celebrity in question.

It would have been easier to say we're too busy navigating an international atrocity but because journalistic curiosity is a broad brush, the prospect of asking the politically incorrect Kevin Bloody Wilson how his brand of larrikinism holds up in a world where racist hate speech seems to be de rigour, was too good to pass up.

PC is a much-trumpeted term used by people like Kevin and his followers, who have steadily had the rug of comedy entitlement pulled out from under them over the past decade. But despite these rapidly changing times, they defiantly soldier on, casually poking fun at people who are in the process of fighting for equality or human rights. They gather to reminisce about the times where it was normal to make jokes about Aborigines and women by unapologetically continuing to do it to this day, often telling the centre of their jokes to harden up on the rare occasion the comedian and his targets should ever cross paths.

But before I get to the interview it's worth noting that societies generally change because they are progressing and improving things for all of its inhabitants, but there are many still hard at work trying to improve things for themselves. Unfortunately their attempts to do this are constantly undermined by people who have never experienced what they are going through. This can be frustrating. But it's not just the blatant examples that are doing the damage.

Sneaky racism, sneaky sexism, dressed up in humorous ditties to appeal to the senses of those who have never had to deal with it is still alive and well given Kevin's pending arrival in Grafton.

Which brings me back to the interview. It lasted eight minutes before receiving a frustrated goodbye which you can read about at the end of this exchange of ideas.

Queried about his brand of humour, one that pushes boundaries and mocks political correctness and refuses to bow to social pressures, where does he draw the line when it came to performing in a climate where some of the intense issues of the moment are things like men's violence against women, racism and anti-Muslim sentiment? Where does he stand on some of his larrikin-based content that is entwined with issues like these?

"Nothing's changed because most of that is not in my act. I don't adjust anything as times change. I've never been driven or a fan of political correctness. To me it's a crock of sh-t. What happened to common sense? All this stuff you're not allowed to say that's common sense and good manners.

"One of Australia's cultural aspects, and it's a fabulous thing, is our ability to be able to take the p--s out of each other which we do. I'm sure you and your girlfriends get together do that.”

After responding "not really”, my age was queried.

"Oh. So you're not a spring chicken, not a millennial, so you've lived a bit and seen it all, so how far would we have got without humour?”

I'm just interested in how you think your humour fits in with today's vernacular.

"I don't care. I've spent a lot of years doing what I do. I'll give you an good example. My life mantra is DILIGAF. Do you understand what that means.”

Yes.

"It's a military term that came back with our troops after WWII so that's something I subscribe to. Yes, that is me Do I Look Like I Give a F---. I don't care what people's opinions of me are because they don't come to my show. If they're offended by my show, don't come to it. Most people are smart enough to adhere to that.”

So what sort of people go to your shows?

"Well here's an example of a song out there now that I've been doing in front of live audiences for the last couple of months and it's going through the roof.

"It's to do with the #MeToo movement that's gaining traction in Australia, and is huge in America. All my American friends I've recited it to absolutely loved the song. I'll give you the chorus of it.

"I'm gonna start a movement called DIY Me Too after years and years of self-inflicted sexual abuse, not only am I the victim, I'm the perpetrator too. So I'm gonna start a movement called DIY Me Too. That to me is how I feel about it (the movement).

"Clearly there's been some disgusting things gone on behind the scenes over the years, not just in the entertainment industry in every industry. Again as a women that's been around you would have experienced it. Every woman has. But I'm trying to lighten up the whole subject by saying 'yeah, I've experienced it too, but it was self inflicted'.”

Getting some clarification after the song's swift delivery (it's about masturbation for Christ's sake) I was quickly put in my place.

"You've got a pretty straight, staid view on life, if you're asking questions like these. Have you got a sense of humour?”

Yes, I find Shaun Micallef funny.

After querying whether he felt his brand of humour was at odds with the serious conversations going on out there and whether he believed he was performing in a bubble that caters to people who obviously also want to be in that bubble, things heated up further.

"That's every entertainer in the world, that's not just me. Kamahl or Damien Leith or any entertainer that's looking for that bubble of people that enjoy what they do.”

But they don't play on social issues that can hurt some people? "I make no apologies for what I do. Why can't you approach this with humour?”

Some subjects just aren't funny, like racism, sexism ...

"According to you. Jesus, you really need to take a bowl of lighten up pills girl. Why did I get you as the journalist today?”

I'm the entertainment writer.

"Are you really, wow? I'm not enjoying this so I'm going to tell you to f--- off and I'll go back to having my cup of tea.”

OK, bye.

So the PR guff ran and I'm sure Kevin was a hit when he appeared in Grafton last week as he trotted out his numerous classics like Living Next Door to Alan about Aborigines that move into next to billionaire Alan Bond and mock land rights and perpetuate a number of other indigenous stereotypes. Sure some of his songs are funny because they pick on targets like telecommunication companies and spoiled brats, but given the latest addition to his repertoire you have to wonder why undermining a movement that is only here because men have treated women like animals forever and finally there's a thing calling it out so let's take the p--- out of it anyway by revolving it around the flogging of one's penis.

Are we really still intent of believing that being a nation of larrikins and p---takers is something to champion because really, when it comes down to it, those trading off this reputation seem to come from the one cookie cutter mould.

Telling people at the centre of those punchlines or ditties to harden up or f--- off, is a sure sign their brand of comedy's shelf life is close to expiring.

Ironically this lack of "hardening up” has never been better demonstrated when it comes to offending the (up until now) unoffendable.

I can't tell you the number of perplexed older gents who are very offended by being tarred with the recent pale, male and stale tag.

Now there's a rhyming phrase that just lends itself to comedy song fodder. Kev? Kev? Are you there?