Football in Lawrence?

HIDDEN by the organised chaos of signs plastered to the back wall behind the counter at Lawrence General Store is a small reminder of a once thriving football club.

Shop owner Steve McFarlane reaches up to the cluttered wall and grabs a small wooden shield. Across the top it reads 'Lawrence Junior Soccer Club'.

"It's been here for years," he said.

"I'm still waiting for someone to come and claim it, but maybe I'll just give it to the sports club up the road."

The shield celebrates over a decade of success between 1998 and 2011.

It's difficult to imagine this small, riverside township once boasted a large football following, but with a wide selection of team names, from Lazers, Larrikins, Lions to Lizards, it's obvious football dominated the community.

Talk to anyone about it and they'll gladly tell you the majority of Lawrence Public School students were in a team, with parents either playing, coaching or volunteering in some way.

Phil Hirst was one of those parents.

"My son Brodon and I coached the Lawrence Lazers in 2009 U13 and 2010 U14," he said.

"They were both minor and major premiers, not losing a game all season. All the players worked hard and played well together, creating some tremendous team football."

However, their downfall came after playing the Coffs Harbour 14s champions.

"Even with three of our best players out we only lost this game in extra time," Phil said.

"(They're) a credit to Lower River's standard of football at the time."

Though games weren't just for the kids. Even Steve had a crack at it.

"If there was a fifth grade I would have been in it," he laughed.

"I played a couple of games if they were short. I didn't understand soccer at all. The tactical side of it, I didn't know where I had to be or what each position did, but we had fun."

According to Steve, most games were played down river between Yamba, Iluka and Maclean with home games played next to Lawrence Golf Course.

"We had two soccer fields. They're still there but I think a bit of it has been taken at one end for croquet," he said.

"It was rough as, even back then. You'd watch the ball suddenly dart off in a different direction!"

While that generation have since moved on to university or full-time employment, a new generation of Lawrence kids has emerged.

As such, there has been recent interest about restarting Lawrence Football Club.

I'd certainly welcome the return of football in this gorgeous part of the Clarence Valley.