Is this Byron artist the new Australian music star?

BYRON Bay artist Ziggy Alberts has debuted his latest single Laps Around the Sun this week at number two on the Independent Label Singles AIR chart.

The singer songwriter featured at Bluesfest 2018, also got the number 10 position this week in the Independent Label Singles AIR chart with Love me Know.

The AIR Charts are compiled by Australian Independent Recording Labels Association from chart ranking data supplied by the Australian Recording Industry Association Ltd (ARIA) for the period indicated.

YOUNG GUN: Musician Ziggy Alberts at the Sunshine Coast in 2012. Brett Wortman

After picking up a guitar in 2011, Alberts has released four records: Feels Like Home (2012), Made of Water (2013), Land & Sea (2014) and Four Feet in the Forest EP (2016).

Previous single Love Me Now was a huge step for the songwriter: it was added to triple j high rotation, has had frequent airplay on the Hit Network, was featured on multiple Spotify and Apple Music playlists including New Music Friday and The A-List, as well as New Artist of The Week on Apple Music - collectively racking up an impressive two million streams in just under three months.

His song Runaway has more than 15 million plays in Spotify so far, while Gone (The Pocahontas song) is above 10 million hits on the same platform.

Fans across the globe are taking the Byron artist to the top, with his September tour schedule boasting sold out shows in San Francisco, Vancouver, Brooklyn, Allston (Massachussetts) and Toronto. Tickets still available for other shows in the US, Canada and the UK next month.

Love Me Now was also featured on the Shazam charts for several weeks, as well as debuting at #11 on the ARIA singles charts, #10 on the iTunes digital charts and Alberts performed it, along with a cover of Chance The Rapper's Juke Jam on triple j for Like A Version.

Laps Around The Sun was launched digitally on all platforms on August 3 via Ziggy Albert's own independent label, Commonfolk Records.

For details visit http://ziggyalberts.com/