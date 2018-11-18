IS THIS REAL? Watch the best magician in the world

GOT any new tricks up your sleeve? None of them will be able to match these amazing card trick

Magician Eric Shien recently took out the International Federation of Magic Societies world championship in Hong Kong with this routine boggles the mind with his skill and deception.

Watch closely, and realise that it's not just the cards changing as he uses a simple ribbon to create a routine that will blow your mind.

Previous close up magic world champion Shin Lim hit the headlines recently when he took out the most recent series of America's Got Talent, also blowing the crowd away with his skill, but this routine takes it to another level.

Watched by his fellow magicians, listen to their amazement at his extreme skill, and maybe even a little bit of magic.