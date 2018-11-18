Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Magician Eric Shien
Magician Eric Shien
Celebrity

IS THIS REAL? Watch the best magician in the world

Adam Hourigan
by
18th Nov 2018 9:38 AM

GOT any new tricks up your sleeve? None of them will be able to match these amazing card trick

Magician Eric Shien recently took out the International Federation of Magic Societies world championship in Hong Kong with this routine boggles the mind with his skill and deception.

Watch closely, and realise that it's not just the cards changing as he uses a simple ribbon to create a routine that will blow your mind.

Previous close up magic world champion Shin Lim hit the headlines recently when he took out the most recent series of America's Got Talent, also blowing the crowd away with his skill, but this routine takes it to another level.

Watched by his fellow magicians, listen to their amazement at his extreme skill, and maybe even a little bit of magic.

eric shien fism magic world champion
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    STORM WARNING: Golf ball sized hail at Swan Creek

    STORM WARNING: Golf ball sized hail at Swan Creek

    News Storm warning given to parts of the Clarence Valley.

    Grant allows Men's Shed to hold health and well-being events

    Grant allows Men's Shed to hold health and well-being events

    News Federal Member Kevin Hogan announced the grant on Friday

    SLOW TRAFFIC: Truck accident Gwydir Highway

    SLOW TRAFFIC: Truck accident Gwydir Highway

    News Truck accident on Gwydir Highway

    Man accused of dipping into other people's superannuation

    Man accused of dipping into other people's superannuation

    Crime He deposited the money into his own self-managed superannuation fund

    Local Partners