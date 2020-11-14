Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Coramba Road crashes
News

Is this the most dangerous stretch of road in Coffs?

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
14th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SINCE September 2019 one stretch of road in Karangi has been the scene of six separate crashes - and by all accounts that is a conservative estimate.

Yesterday the notorious section of Coramba road claimed yet another victim when a woman driving a silver hatchback lost control of her car which rolled and and ended up on its roof.

The woman was taken to hospital.

Another car crashes on the same stretch of Coramba Road in Karangi. The area has been the scene of at least six confirmed crashes since September 2019.
Another car crashes on the same stretch of Coramba Road in Karangi. The area has been the scene of at least six confirmed crashes since September 2019.

Cars have been running off both sides of the road close to the cemetery after rain all too frequently and there have been public concerns it is only a matter of time before someone is killed.

The footage from the videos, taken from a nearby property, shows just three of the accidents this year, though the actualy number of crashes is far higher.

coramba road karangi upper orara
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Major concerns’ raised for Yamba development application

        Premium Content ‘Major concerns’ raised for Yamba development application

        News A proposed development application is expected to be opposed by more than a dozen residents citing several issues with the plans

        Dagwood Dog Man stumps up $2k for creative competition

        Premium Content Dagwood Dog Man stumps up $2k for creative competition

        News A creative competition has been launched to keep the Jacaranda Festival spirit...

        KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #1: Billy Blanch

        Premium Content KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #1: Billy Blanch

        Cricket WITH 201 runs at an average of 105.5 and nine wickets at 5.22, Billy Blanch is...

        NAIDOC Week celebrated at Clarence Correctional Centre

        Premium Content NAIDOC Week celebrated at Clarence Correctional Centre

        News ‘These culturally specific celebrations are an important part of all Aboriginal and...