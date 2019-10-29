Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This man thinks Victoria is the “Edgucation” State. Picture: Supplied/Facebook
This man thinks Victoria is the “Edgucation” State. Picture: Supplied/Facebook
Crime

Is this Australia's dumbest but craftiest criminal?

by Oliver Caffrey
29th Oct 2019 8:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been roasted by police after his attempt at fake license plates went horribly wrong.

From a far distance, you could be forgiven for thinking the plates might be legitimate.

But on closer inspection, this job has been botched to oblivion.

Not only are the plates wonky, but there is a glaring spelling error.

The man, who police labelled a "criminal mastermind...not quite", could not quite figure out how to spell education.

Victoria is now the "EDGUCATION STATE".

This man thinks Victoria is the
This man thinks Victoria is the "Edgucation" State. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Werribee Police pulled up the Holden Commodore last Friday, immediately noticing something was amiss.

"We gave him an 8/10 for his colouring in skills, a 2/10 for his spelling ability and an additional charge for court. #backtoschool #backtocourt," Wyndham Police Service Area wrote on Facebook.

MORE: SCHOOL TOILETS SO BAD STUDENTS WET PANTS INSTEAD

WHY YOU MAY STRUGGLE TO FIND ACCOMMODATION

The post on Facebook has proved to be a viral hit since being shared last night, racking up more than 22,000 likes and almost 9000 shares.

Online commenters joined in on the fun, with one man saying the "plate really sums up the state of our education system".

Ross Davies wrote "I see he got the finest Edgucation available".

crime motoring police

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Take a tour of Grafton's iconic jacarandas

    premium_icon VIDEO: Take a tour of Grafton's iconic jacarandas

    Community Shuttle bus tour shows off Grafton assets to tourists, locals

    What's on at Jaca, listen to Cowper, your subscription

    premium_icon What's on at Jaca, listen to Cowper, your subscription

    Opinion Are you currently making the most of your digital subscription?

    Backburns to cause Armidale Road closures for three days

    Backburns to cause Armidale Road closures for three days

    Property Closure to backburn Muck Creek fire

    A tree for Kayleen, and the whole community

    premium_icon A tree for Kayleen, and the whole community

    News A blooming good idea to be part of Jacaranda