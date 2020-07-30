Is Yamba in line for another roundabout?

IS THERE a fairy godmother waiting in the wings, ready to shower cash on Yamba roundabout construction projects?

It would seem that's the hope after a motion on the tender for the Treelands Dr and Carrs Dr roundabouts included delegating authority to the Clarence Valley Council general manager to allow construction of a third should an "external source of funding" become available.

According to a council staff report, design and tender documentation was prepared for the construction of the two roundabouts with an option of a third - Shores Dr - included.

Added to investigate whether council would be able to pay for it themselves, the sum for the Optional Additional Work will remain valid until the end of 2021.

It was recommended that if money did become available, the GM would be able to award the OAW to the winning tender, See Civil Pty Ltd, to expedite project delivery.

If an additional funding option does become available for the Shores Dr roundabout a further report will be presented to council.

The awarding of the tender ensures the project to construct the roundabouts, which has been the source of much controversy in recent years, is tantalisingly close to being realised.

The project will cost almost $4 million and be paid for by a Restart NSW grant, a grant which was revised in February after council resolved to reduce the number of roundabouts from four to two.

That occurred because of apparent cost blowouts in the planning stages which also had councillors revisiting the option of traffic lights again, which had been deeply unpopular in the Yamba community.

The motion to accept the See Civil Tender and delegate authority to the GM was passed unanimously.