Is Yamba's water safe?

JO HUNTER has had enough.

She is sick of washing her children in dirty water, and being able to draw and write words in the sediment left behind in the bath.

"I have lived in Third World countries, I've lived in Bourke... I'm not expecting champagne to come out of my taps, but I have young children, there might be nothing wrong in the short term but what is the long-term effect?” she said.

Clarence Valley Council has had to flush the pipes near Mrs Hunter's house four times in nine months, most recently over Easter.

While the water does get better after council flushes the lines, but the issue always comes back.

Mrs Hunter said she pays more rates in the Clarence Valley than she did living in Brisbane, and she doesn't even have clean water.

"My washing comes out brown, I'm putting my children into brown baths. That's not just aesthetic, you can't ask people to drink that water,” she said.

Mrs Hunter, who posted the photos of her water on social media, said it was good to gauge how other people in the community were impacted.

"This issue is not going to bed,” she said, adding that this was an ongoing issue that needed to be addressed by the council.

Mrs Hunter said her property was relatively new, so it was unlikely her pipes were old enough to be causing the problem.

The council's manager water cycles, Greg Mashiah, said there could be various reasons for dirty water.

He said there was a lot of historic sediment in the pipes which could be dislodged when they run the water in opposite directions when they the flush pipes.

"There are some areas known where the sediment in the area does deposit in the pipes,” he said.

"We flush out cul-de-sacs because it builds up in those pipes.”

Mr Mashiah said the council also regularly tested in 40 different locations around the Valley to ensure the water was safe.