Is your emergency flood kit up to scratch?

Having a supply of household candles is helpful if you are without power.

A HOME Flood Kit can help save precious time in an emergency situation. It provides SES-recommended items you might need if you lose power or need to leave your home in a hurry.

Your emergency flood kit should contain:

Portable radio with spare batteries

Torch with spare batteries

First aid kit (with supplies necessary for your household)

Candles and waterproof matches

Important papers including emergency contact numbers

Copy of Home Emergency Plans

Waterproof bag for valuables

Water

Snacks and tinned or packaged food for three days

When leaving or evacuating your property, place in your emergency kit:

A good supply of required medications

Any special requirements and supplies for babies, the elderly or people with a disability

Appropriate clothing and footwear

Fresh food and drinking water

Mobile phone and charger

Car/house keys & identification

Other things to consider:

Keep your emergency kit in a waterproof storage container.

Take your emergency kit with you if you have to leave your home.

On a regular basis, check your emergency kit (remember to check use-by dates on batteries and gloves) and restock items if you need to.

Have a regular date to check your emergency kit.

Also keep a list of emergency numbers near your phone or on your fridge.

