Is your suburb’s population about to explode?

WITH southeast Queensland's population expected to swell to 5.5 million by 2043, we've crunched the numbers to reveal the Top 10 suburbs for population growth, including the locale that will grow from about 3700 residents today to a whopping 151,000 people.

As part of our Future SEQ series, we revealed that an additional 80,000 people will be moving into the southeast corner every year over the next 25 years.

Previously unpublished data from the State Statistician's Office shows that many of the neighbourhoods people now call home will be virtually unrecognisable as planners and councils wrestle with how to balance the huge growth.

There are currently 1.3 million dwellings in the region but that figure is expected to grow by another 794,000 by 2043.