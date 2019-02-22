Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitch Creek chipped in with 12 points and five assists.
Mitch Creek chipped in with 12 points and five assists.
Basketball

Boomers show off strength in depth with big win

by AAP
22nd Feb 2019 9:15 AM

Australia officially clinched top spot in their qualifying group for this year's FIBA World Cup as a much-changed side eased past Kazakhstan 81-60 at the Saryarka Velodrome Arena in Astana.

Isaac Humphries led the way with a team-high haul of 17 points and seven rebounds as the Boomers, who have already reached the World Cup in China later this year, claimed another impressive Group F win with one game still to come in the last window of Asian qualifying against Iran (1.30am EDT) on Monday.

Ten players made their Boomers debut on the night with 11 hitting the scoreboard, but it was Mitch Creek of NBA G League outfit Long Island Nets who was chief support to Humphries, contributing 12 points and five assists.

Kazakhstan opened with two quick three-pointers but Tom Wilson (eight points, six rebounds) and Jock Landale bagged their first international points to calm the visitors' nerves before Humphries came off the bench to plunder eight points in just four minutes.

 

Former Kings star Isaac Humphries turned in on in Kazakhstan.
Former Kings star Isaac Humphries turned in on in Kazakhstan.

After Tim Coenraad landed from outside the arc to give Australia a seven-point edge at quarter-time, Humphries moved into double-figures in the second period before a Creek three-pointer gave Australia a double-digit lead.

Kazakhstan's Anthony Clemmons helped cut the deficit to six but the Boomers soon re-established their dominance through a Wilson drive, with Coenraad adding a three-pointer.

Australia's defence was also impressive, holding the hosts to eight points for the third period while Lucas Walker (eight points) and Landale (10 points, five rebounds) kept the scoreboard ticking over in the final period as Harry Froling and Daniel Grida carded their first Boomers points.

More Stories

boomers isaac humphries kazakhstan world cup
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Woman steals from church during CBD crime spree

    premium_icon Woman steals from church during CBD crime spree

    Crime POLICE brought a woman's crime spree to an end this afternoon, after the 34-year-old allegedly stole a sum of money from a church and skin care business

    Why Hogan voted against dairy pricing motion

    premium_icon Why Hogan voted against dairy pricing motion

    News THE Page MP has been accused of flip-flopping on milk pricing issue.

    Maclean set to host inaugural bat festival

    premium_icon Maclean set to host inaugural bat festival

    Environment Event showcases wildlife and environment to the community

    UPDATE: Forgotten handbrake sees car sink in river

    premium_icon UPDATE: Forgotten handbrake sees car sink in river

    Breaking Residents watched helplessly as car sank to the bottom of the river