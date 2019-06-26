ISIS teen gives birth to baby girl

Supplied Zaynab Sharrouf, who now has three children, is pictured with her sister Hoda

The teenage daughter of Islamic State terrorist Khaled Sharrouf has reportedly given birth to her third child just a day after leaving Syria.

The Australian reports that Ms Sharrouf have birth to her third child on Monday night.

It comes just a day after she and eight other Australians were evacuated from Syrian refugee camps.

Ms Sharrouf and two of her siblings had been reunited with their grandmother Karen Nettleton in Iraq.

Australian authorities were waiting for Ms Sharrouf to have her baby before relocating her to Australia. She will have to wait at least another week with the major airlines saying they won't allow her baby to fly until she is at least a week old.

The baby is Ms Sharrouf's third child. Her first baby, three-year-old Ayesha, was born to Australian fighter Mohamed Elomer, who she married when she was 13. Her second child Fatimah was born to another Islamic State fighter, after her first husband was killed in battle.

The Australian reports that Ms Sharrouf and her children will be forced to undergo DNA tests to confirm she is their mother before they are allowed to apply for Australian citizenship.

Ms Sharrouf was one of eight Australian orphans who were evacuated from the Syrian refugee camp along with her two siblings, her first two children and three children belonging to Melbourne extremist Yasin Rizvic

