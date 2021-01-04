Isla Fisher enjoys a spot of sushi in celeb-ridden Byron Bay

The conga line of stars visiting the Northern Rivers this summer grew by another two at the weekend with Australian actress Isla Fisher and her equally famous hubby Sacha Baron Cohen spotted having lunch at a trendy Byron hinterland cafe.

Fisher, the star of Scooby Doo and The Great Gatsby, joined the throng of people lining up for Japanese delicacies at Federal's rustic Doma cafe on Saturday.

Despite wearing a COVID-safe mask, Fisher was instantly recognisable because of her famous mane of red hair.

She was joined by Baron Cohen, who is better known for the satirical characters he plays, including Ali G, Borat Sagdiyev and Brüno Gehard.

Fisher has long been a fan of Byron Bay.

In a 2018 article in Marie Claire Australia the soon to turn 45 year old said she wanted to move to the uber trendy seaside town which has drawn the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon and Zac Efron.

"I have this secret fantasy of slowing down, moving to Byron Bay, getting off the grid and sitting on the sand with a vegemite sandwich," she is quoted as saying.