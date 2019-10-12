Island-hopping madness in Valley

The 53 Islands Festival is taking place in the Clarence Valley from October 7 to 20.

THIS week I've realised how many islands I'm recognising by their shape - on maps, in paintings, carved, photographed, in the distance and under my feet.

It's because the 53 Islands Festival is here, and I've become obsessed by the islands of the Clarence River.

53 Islands started at a weed-pulling working bee on Susan Island, with an idle conversation about how many islands there were. A quick search on Google by Kieran McAndrew revealed there were 53 islands with official names.

This quickly became a point of contention, and we realised how many people feel a deep affection for the river, connecting with it in different ways. And everyone had a different opinion about the number of islands.

It called for a celebration. We put the idea out to the community groups, galleries and clubs late in 2018, and planning started. Now it's a two-week festival with 35 island-themed exhibitions, occasions and adventures for everyone to enjoy. Most of it is free, and all of it is inspired by the river.

The festival kicked off this week and will go until October 20. Island-wise, there's lots to do. You can't go to everything but you can try. Here's what I've been up to, and what I'm attempting to do next.

Last Saturday I crossed three islands to see beautiful art at Yamba Art Space's Wings Over Water exhibition opening.

On Sunday I discovered a colourful new island collage by Cowper Collage Congregation under Grafton Bridge.

On Monday I joined the Seed Art workshop run by Sophie Munns.. Science and art, so close. I loved using a twig as a brush, and bringing home a picture.

On Wednesday we went to The opening of Grafton Art Club's River of Islands exhibition at Grafton Library was Wednesday. Elizabeth Island is the star of this show.

On Thursday we saw the Ferry Park Islands of the Clarence exhibition. Boats are the stars of this exhibition - tinnies, yachts and trawlers - and it all has a relaxed Maclean quality.

We also crossed onto Woodford Island to see the 2 Black Ducks exhibition at Illarwill, and called in at Coldstream Gallery for Islands.

On Friday morning, Iluka photographer Tony Belton shared his love of birds, islands and local history at Iluka Library.

Last night was Science in the Pub at the Crown Hotel, with a roomful of experts looking at some of the issues that occupy us in the Clarence, like flooding and flying foxes. It's on again tonight at Harwood Hotel.

What's next?

This afternoon I'll be strolling on Elizabeth Island, looking at enormous old blackbeans and redbeans, and a huge native bee nest. The SES is generously taking us back and forth from 2pm, from the far end of Corcoran Park. You can come. We want people to meet this island.

Tonight, it's big. Flow Space Gallery in South Grafton is opening the Currents exhibition, an interactive and eclectic exhibition paying homage to the mighty Clarence, its islands and its long-standing connection to us. There'll be music, art, indigenous dance, food, everything you need.

Sunday is Morning Glory Morning and I'll be on Susan Island snipping vines off the trees. If this sounds like you, meet us at the Prince St wharf at 10am with gloves and secateurs. The SES is taking us.

I'm hoping to be back from Susan Island in time to make it to Grafton Regional Gallery. There are two big attractions there. One is the big map of the islands tagged with their indigenous and English names by Frances Belle Parker and Cass Samms. The other attraction is the island stories, written by local writers, being read by local people. These Long Way Home readings will be on next Sunday too, and the one after.

On Sunday evening we'll go to Harwood Hotel at 5pm for the opening of Grafton Camera Club's photo exhibition From the Mountains to the Sea: 53 Islands?.

If we're not islanded out by Monday, we'll be spending a few days on the river, visiting Woodford and Munro islands on the way and catching Lawrence Museum's Munro display.

We'll come back on Wednesday for a treat. Grafton Library is hosting Watershed, a night of upriver poetry and photography with acclaimed poet Geoff Page, Graham Mackie and Hayley Talbot.

I'm looking forward to Maclean High School's open day on October 19, showcasing 10 years of Yaegl culture in the curriculum. Then there's astronomy at Brushgrove on the 19th, cane toad hunting on Woodford Island on the 18th, Salute to Susan Island yoga on 19th, and orienteering on 25th. And paddling. And watching sailors and rowers. I'd like to do everything. It's all on our website 53islandsclarence.com

Claire Aman is a writer, ex-town planner, kayaker, sailor, environmentalist, land-carer, likes birds and secretary of the former Susan and Elizabeth Island Trust. Fellow team member Kieran McAndrew works as a flood engineer, and fellow committee member Glen McClymont grew up around Copmanhurst and has inherited a strong connection to the river.