Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keswick Island will be under new ownership once the lease transfer is completed.
Keswick Island will be under new ownership once the lease transfer is completed. Cheryl Eagers
Environment

Island sale moves forward

Zizi Averill
by
15th Apr 2019 10:57 AM | Updated: 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sale of an island 32km off Mackay's coast has been approved by the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

The transfer of the lease over Keswick Island from Edward Dawson-Damer to Sydney-based Chinese investors Greaton has received State Government consent, however, a DNRME spokesperson said the transfer had not yet been completed.

The department could not give a timeframe for when this would be finalised.

"Settlement dates for the transfer of leases are a matter for the current lessee and purchaser," the spokesperson said.

"DNRME expects the lease conditions to be abided by," they said.

More to come. 

department of natural resources department of natural resources mines and energy dnrme edward dawson-damer greaton keswick island mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    German company progresses plans for new copper mine

    premium_icon German company progresses plans for new copper mine

    News THE company confirmed it has been granted an exploration licence and is now assessing core samples.

    Council's fight to 'win back' city status

    premium_icon Council's fight to 'win back' city status

    Council News Novak's push for Grafton to get strategic growth and funding

    Fire lighter learns the hard way why a permit is important

    premium_icon Fire lighter learns the hard way why a permit is important

    Crime Landowner may be fined from RFS for lighting a fire without a permit

    Injured cyclist in critical condition

    premium_icon Injured cyclist in critical condition

    Community Police reveal further details about weekend collision