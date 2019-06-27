Island theme inspires Clarence Valley's young writers

INSPIRED: Winner of The Long Way Home High School Writing Competition, Kaia Mercy, with grandfather Lester Mercy, whose stories inspired the prize-winning writer's winning tale.

WHEN Kaia Mercy saw the theme for the 2019 Long Way Home short story competition, she knew straight away the story she would tell.

The theme for all stories in the writing competition aimed at Clarence Valley schools was 'to the island', reflecting our affinity with the islands of the Clarence River and beyond.

The Maclean High Year 8 student was the winner of the high school category for her story, which told of her yearning and connection to Ulgundahi Island, an island in the Clarence River where her grandfather, Lester Mercy, lived as a child.

Kaia said she grew up hearing stories from her grandfather about life on Ulgundahi Island and it took her a day to write the winning story. She credits her teacher Ms Hamilton for the suggestion to enter.

Kaia has won tickets for herself and nine classmates to attend the Byron Writers Festival Secondary Schools Day in August.

Here is an extract from her story:

'It was my home. The place where I grew up. My special place.' Those words will forever be ingrained into my head. It goes to show how much my family loved it. I wish that I could see it. I wish that I could experience the things my aunties and uncles and grandfather did before me. I'm sitting across the river right now with the water gently splashing against the rocks. It's like a soothing lullaby, it's just so calm and peaceful, just like my grandfather.

Shaan Singh from Grafton High came second with her story, which follows the fate of a refugee family coming to Australia, and Stella van Leest from McAuley Catholic College was third with her story Aunty Island.

Tayla Willis from Grafton Public wrote the winning primary school entry My Island, a beautiful and descriptive tale about travelling home from an island only to find she'd left something behind.

Tayla has won a family pass to the Byron Writers Festival Kids Big Day Out.

Second place went to Tayah Cole from St James Yamba. Tayah follows in the footsteps of her sister, Lani Cole, who came second last year and again featured in the short list.

Annabel Dungey from St Mary's Grafton was third and Alice Gunn of Yamba Public was highly commended in the primary school category.

All 34 of the short-listed stories will be published in The Long Way Home: Stories from The Clarence Valley 2019, released just in time for Christmas.

Close to 200 stories were entered in the creative writing competition, which was nearly twice as many as last year, according to The Long Way Home co-ordinator and judge Claire Aman.

"The quantity and quality of stories this year really blew us away,” MsAman said.

"It was so difficult trying to come up with a short list because every single story had something magical about it. We are just so impressed by the quality of writing our Clarence kids are producing and also the creative inspiration our teachers are giving.

"The theme really sparked the imagination of our Clarence kids. We read about zombies taking over islands, plane crashes on desert islands, volcanoes, treasure quests, blood and gore, death, longing, love, friendship, detectives, fart power and quite a few turtles and ponies.”

Ms Aman's fellow judges were Bundjalung columnist Janelle Brown, former teacher Ann Reeve and writer Erin Brady.

The deadline for the open section of The Long Way Home writing competition is July 7. For details and to enter, visit www.thelongwayhome- cv.wordpress.com.