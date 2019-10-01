Islands festival grows into exciting events

OPENING: Just a few of the artists involved in the 'Currents' exhibition set to open at Flow Space Gallery and Studio on October 12: Matthew Price, Kade Valja, Tulli Stevens and Jimmy Wags. The venue will host the official opening of the 53 Islands Festival that evening.

AN IDEA hatched on an island late last year takes flight today across the Clarence Valley.

The 53 Islands Festival is underway with a range of events and gatherings all sharing the common theme of celebrating our wonderful river islands.

Organisers Claire Aman, Keiran McAndrew and Glen McClymont were inspired by their own appreciation of the much under-celebrated assets of the Clarence River when the idea of the festival took hold.

"We wanted something that would increase the public's curioristy about our river islands and encourage residents to come out, rediscover and celebrate them,” Ms Aman said.

Initial interest for the festival was piqued during a Susan Island working bee last year when the question of just how many islands there were was the catalyst for lively discussion and debate and once word spread people progressively jumped on board with their own island stories and events.

"Having a few solid events to begin with helped the festival gain momentum - from little things, big things grew.”

She said by mid-year people started to see it was really something special and in August planning was underway for 35 island occasions, exhibitions and adventures that make up the program. "By last month the festival had a life of its own, and everyone seemed to know about it.”

Ms Aman said it was a bit unbelievable that a stray idea conceived on an island has become a fully fledged festival.

"We're really pleased about the huge range of people involved - from art, nature and sport, old and young, Aboriginal custodians, people from upriver, down river and mid river. The river unites us.”

Some of the festival highlights include Science at the Pub nights in Grafton and Harwood, Exploring Seed Diversity through Art with Brisbane artist and former Clarence girl Sophie Munns, Indigenous stories and activities, island hopping and drives, lots of art exhibitions, workshops and more. (Check out the extensive list of events on this page and keep an eye out for our 53 Islands stories over the next fortnight).

The small festival committee thanked all the "very impressive” community groups, individuals and businesses who have embraced this idea.

"It's great to see everyone's love for the river expressed in so many different ways. The whole festival has been driven by the community. We hope everyone comes out to celebrate the islands in some way, even if it's just waving at an island as you pass by. We want island lovers to reach out to us with their stories and facts about the Clarence River and its islands. There is still so much more to learn about them.”

People and groups interested in joining the festivities this month or have an island story to share can email: 53islands@gmail.com. There's also a Facebook page and follow #53islands on Instagram.