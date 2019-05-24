Islands the inspiration for valley's young writers

WRITE IT DOWN: Erin Brady, co-organiser of the Long Way Home short story competition, is keen to read the many stories from junior entrants.

YOUNG Clarence storytellers are encouraged to make the final flourishes to their island stories as the valley's annual writing competition nears its deadline.

Erin Brady from The Long Way Home writing competition said the judges were expecting a giant pile of amazing stories from primary and high school students.

"Islands have a special place in our imaginations, and also in our lives as river-dwellers,” she said.

"We have three island schools, it's possible to island-hop all the way to Yamba, and we even have a giant island. Islands can be magical, lonely or horrifying. This is the year of the 53 Islands festival, and we're excited about reading island stories by students from all over the valley.”

The competition deadline is June 2. Judges - Erin, Claire Aman and Janelle Brown - will spend the winter reading island stories before announcing the successful writers.

The winner of the secondary school category will win tickets to take 10 classmates to the Byron Writers Festival Secondary Schools Day in August. The winning primary school student receives a family pass to the Festival's Kids Big Day Out.

The 10 best stories from primary and the 10 best from high school students will be published in a book later this year, The Long Way Home - Stories from the Clarence Valley 2019.

Adult writers still have another month to polish their island stories, with a July 7 deadline. The 10 best adult stories will be published, and the winner will receive $150.

"Last year's Long Way Home book was a sell-out, with lots of local writers having their work published for the first time, Ms Brady said. "This year is another chance for writers of all ages to see their stories in print.”

For details see The Long Way Home facebook page, or visit the website at thelongwayhomecv.wordpress.com.