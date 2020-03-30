GROCERY DELIVERY: Clarence businesses helping our residents

THOSE isolating at home are no doubt anxious about how they'll source their weekly groceries after supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths scaled back their services during the recent toilet paper chaos.

Fortunately, several Clarence Valley businesses and producers have come to the rescue.

GENERAL GROCERIES & BASICS

Who: Lawrence General Store & Liquor

What: General groceries already available at the shop, including fruit and veg, toiletries, biscuits, newspapers etc

Delivery to: Lawrence / Southgate area

Contact: 6647 7204

Who: Spar Express Yamba

What: General groceries already available in store

Delivery to: Yamba areas

Contact: 6646 2020

Who: Harwood Hotel

What: Provides an outreach pack which includes bread, milk, bacon, eggs, toilet paper, some fruit and veg

Delivery to: Ashby, Ashby Heights, Mororo, Woombah, Chatsworth Island, Palmers Island, Maclean, Townsend

Contact: 66464233

Who: Yamba Farmers & Producers

What: A variety of food boxes, from fruit and veg, dairy to surf and turf.

Contact: www.yambafarmersdelivery.com

FRUIT & VEGETABLES

Who: Causley Fresh

What: Fruit & Veg boxes of assorted sizes, also provide other items including condiments, sweets and snacks.

Delivery to: Yamba, Maclean and Grafton areas

Contact: 6646 2315

Who: Countryside Fruit N Veg

What: Fruit and veg boxes

Delivery to: Various areas around the region

Contact: 0436 031 704

Who: Deosa Wholefoods

What: Fruit, vegetables, deli foods, dairy and bakery

Delivery to: Maclean, Yamba, Iluka and areas in between (Wed), Pillar Valley, Minnie Water, Wooli and areas in between (Thurs), Grafton and Nymboida (Fri).

Contact: 0427464851

MEAT

Who: Holiday Coast Meats

What: Wide variety of cuts of chicken, duck, turkey, beef, lamb, pig and goat. Kangaroo, rabbit and venison on request.

Delivery to: Specific delivery days for: Grafton, South Grafton, Iluka, Maclean, Yamba, Brooms Head, Lawrence, Ulmarra, Halfway Creek, Red Rock, Corindi, Woolgoolga, Glenreagh, Jackadgery, Glen Innes, Guyra, Ebor and Tyringham.

Contact: 66427973

Who: Mirrabooka Pork

What: All pork products, including bacon, roasts, sausages and more. Family boxes available.

Delivery to: Website states from Grafton to Brisbane

Contact: 0400820250

Who: Red Bull Butchery

What: All your meat products already available in store

Delivery to: Various parts of the Clarence Valley

Contact: 6642 3020

BAKERY

Who: Grafton Bakery Cafe

What: Fresh bread, pies, custard tarts, slices, cakes to milk

Delivery to: Grafton area

Contact: 6642 3338

Who: The Bake House Yamba

What: Bread, lamingtons, pies to quiches and the occasional lasagne

Delivery to: Yamba, Palmers Island, Maclean, Townsend, Gulmarrad, Brooms Head, Chatsworth Island, Ashby and Woombah

Contact: 6646 2091

Are you a local business or producer who can deliver groceries to the Clarence Valley community? Send us an email HERE and let us know all the details!