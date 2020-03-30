GROCERY DELIVERY: Clarence businesses helping our residents
THOSE isolating at home are no doubt anxious about how they'll source their weekly groceries after supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths scaled back their services during the recent toilet paper chaos.
Fortunately, several Clarence Valley businesses and producers have come to the rescue.
GENERAL GROCERIES & BASICS
Who: Lawrence General Store & Liquor
What: General groceries already available at the shop, including fruit and veg, toiletries, biscuits, newspapers etc
Delivery to: Lawrence / Southgate area
Contact: 6647 7204
Who: Spar Express Yamba
What: General groceries already available in store
Delivery to: Yamba areas
Contact: 6646 2020
Who: Harwood Hotel
What: Provides an outreach pack which includes bread, milk, bacon, eggs, toilet paper, some fruit and veg
Delivery to: Ashby, Ashby Heights, Mororo, Woombah, Chatsworth Island, Palmers Island, Maclean, Townsend
Contact: 66464233
Who: Yamba Farmers & Producers
What: A variety of food boxes, from fruit and veg, dairy to surf and turf.
Contact: www.yambafarmersdelivery.com
FRUIT & VEGETABLES
Who: Causley Fresh
What: Fruit & Veg boxes of assorted sizes, also provide other items including condiments, sweets and snacks.
Delivery to: Yamba, Maclean and Grafton areas
Contact: 6646 2315
Who: Countryside Fruit N Veg
What: Fruit and veg boxes
Delivery to: Various areas around the region
Contact: 0436 031 704
Who: Deosa Wholefoods
What: Fruit, vegetables, deli foods, dairy and bakery
Delivery to: Maclean, Yamba, Iluka and areas in between (Wed), Pillar Valley, Minnie Water, Wooli and areas in between (Thurs), Grafton and Nymboida (Fri).
Contact: 0427464851
MEAT
Who: Holiday Coast Meats
What: Wide variety of cuts of chicken, duck, turkey, beef, lamb, pig and goat. Kangaroo, rabbit and venison on request.
Delivery to: Specific delivery days for: Grafton, South Grafton, Iluka, Maclean, Yamba, Brooms Head, Lawrence, Ulmarra, Halfway Creek, Red Rock, Corindi, Woolgoolga, Glenreagh, Jackadgery, Glen Innes, Guyra, Ebor and Tyringham.
Contact: 66427973
Who: Mirrabooka Pork
What: All pork products, including bacon, roasts, sausages and more. Family boxes available.
Delivery to: Website states from Grafton to Brisbane
Contact: 0400820250
Who: Red Bull Butchery
What: All your meat products already available in store
Delivery to: Various parts of the Clarence Valley
Contact: 6642 3020
BAKERY
Who: Grafton Bakery Cafe
What: Fresh bread, pies, custard tarts, slices, cakes to milk
Delivery to: Grafton area
Contact: 6642 3338
Who: The Bake House Yamba
What: Bread, lamingtons, pies to quiches and the occasional lasagne
Delivery to: Yamba, Palmers Island, Maclean, Townsend, Gulmarrad, Brooms Head, Chatsworth Island, Ashby and Woombah
Contact: 6646 2091
Are you a local business or producer who can deliver groceries to the Clarence Valley community? Send us an email HERE and let us know all the details!