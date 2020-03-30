Menu
GROCERY DELIVERY: Clarence businesses helping our residents

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Mar 2020 3:20 PM

THOSE isolating at home are no doubt anxious about how they'll source their weekly groceries after supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths scaled back their services during the recent toilet paper chaos.

Fortunately, several Clarence Valley businesses and producers have come to the rescue.

 

GENERAL GROCERIES & BASICS

Who: Lawrence General Store & Liquor
What: General groceries already available at the shop, including fruit and veg, toiletries, biscuits, newspapers etc
Delivery to: Lawrence / Southgate area
Contact: 6647 7204

 

Who: Spar Express Yamba
What: General groceries already available in store
Delivery to: Yamba areas
Contact: 6646 2020

 

Who: Harwood Hotel
What: Provides an outreach pack which includes bread, milk, bacon, eggs, toilet paper, some fruit and veg
Delivery to: Ashby, Ashby Heights, Mororo, Woombah, Chatsworth Island, Palmers Island, Maclean, Townsend
Contact: 66464233

 

Who: Yamba Farmers & Producers
What: A variety of food boxes, from fruit and veg, dairy to surf and turf.
Contact: www.yambafarmersdelivery.com

 

FRUIT & VEGETABLES

Who: Causley Fresh
What: Fruit & Veg boxes of assorted sizes, also provide other items including condiments, sweets and snacks.
Delivery to: Yamba, Maclean and Grafton areas
Contact: 6646 2315

 

Who: Countryside Fruit N Veg
What: Fruit and veg boxes
Delivery to: Various areas around the region
Contact: 0436 031 704

 

Who: Deosa Wholefoods
What: Fruit, vegetables, deli foods, dairy and bakery
Delivery to: Maclean, Yamba, Iluka and areas in between (Wed), Pillar Valley, Minnie Water, Wooli and areas in between (Thurs), Grafton and Nymboida (Fri).
Contact: 0427464851

 

MEAT

Who: Holiday Coast Meats
What: Wide variety of cuts of chicken, duck, turkey, beef, lamb, pig and goat. Kangaroo, rabbit and venison on request.
Delivery to: Specific delivery days for: Grafton, South Grafton, Iluka, Maclean, Yamba, Brooms Head, Lawrence, Ulmarra, Halfway Creek, Red Rock, Corindi, Woolgoolga, Glenreagh, Jackadgery, Glen Innes, Guyra, Ebor and Tyringham.
Contact: 66427973

 

Who: Mirrabooka Pork
What: All pork products, including bacon, roasts, sausages and more. Family boxes available.
Delivery to: Website states from Grafton to Brisbane
Contact: 0400820250

 

Who: Red Bull Butchery
What: All your meat products already available in store
Delivery to: Various parts of the Clarence Valley
Contact: 6642 3020

 

BAKERY

Who: Grafton Bakery Cafe
What: Fresh bread, pies, custard tarts, slices, cakes to milk
Delivery to: Grafton area
Contact: 6642 3338

 

Who: The Bake House Yamba
What: Bread, lamingtons, pies to quiches and the occasional lasagne
Delivery to: Yamba, Palmers Island, Maclean, Townsend, Gulmarrad, Brooms Head, Chatsworth Island, Ashby and Woombah
Contact: 6646 2091

 

Are you a local business or producer who can deliver groceries to the Clarence Valley community? Send us an email HERE and let us know all the details!

clarence valley coronavirus clarence grafton grocery delivery iluka lawrence maclean south grafton yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

