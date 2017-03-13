Issue two of Clarence+ hits the streets

THANKS to the overwhelming support and great feedback from readers and advertisers, the next edition of Clarence+ hits the streets today.

Issue 2 has some great stories on former Clarence Valley movers and shakers in their fields.

The Mundine name is well-known in the Clarence and the Bundjalung nation, and businessman and political commentator Warren Mundine is one of the family's more high-profile members.

We talk to him about growing up in South Grafton and how that helped shape the person we see today.

We also follow the journey of former tiny dancer from the Lower River Janessa Dufty who has her feet planted firmly on the world stage with the Sydney Dance Company.

We meet some newcomers to the Clarence who, despite living in Sydney, call the Valley home for part of the year after they fell in love with a historic property at Seelands.

All your favourite columnists return as they share their thoughts on books, wine and food as we venture into the much-anticipated cooler months, arguably the best time of the year.

Grab your copy of Clarence+ Issue 2 from selected cafes, business houses and, of course, The Daily Examiner from today.