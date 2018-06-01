DOG ATTACK: "It could have killed us"

Two people suffered puncture wounds from a dog attack in South Grafton on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

A GRAFTON woman feared for her and her son's life during a terrifying alleged dog attack in South Grafton on Thursday afternoon.

Bronwyn Tombs and her son were on a property on Swallow Rd at the time, and said the alleged attack came out of no-where.

"This massive rottweiler walked towards us, and I didn't think anything of it, and the next thing its mood changed and it became an aggressive crazy thing, teeth barred and barking and it charged at my son," she said.

"It latched on to my son's forearm and it wouldn't let go and was ripping its head from side to side, trying to rip his arm off.

"I screamed and ran towards the dog, and suddenly it let go and started to charge at me. It leapt up and I fell backwards and I had work boots on and lifted a leg up and hit the dog in the chest and it was just like hitting cement. When I fell my foot was still in the air, and the dog grabbed my boot and ripped it off."

Ms Tombs said her and her son made it back to their car, but the attack continued.

"I was reversing away and had my window down, and the dog came after me and tried to jump in the window," she said.

"It could have killed us, we could be dead or lost a hand or a limb."

Ms Tombs said she drove to Grafton Base Hospital, where her son was treated with painkillers, antibiotics and a tetanus shot, while she had an x-ray taken on a suspected broken wrist.

A spokesperson from Clarence Valley Council said rangers were investigating the incident.