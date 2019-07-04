'It doesn't seem real' - family's grief after Tozer St fatal

FOREVER REMEMBERED: Tributes are flowing for much-loved Gympie resident Noel Ormes who died in a workplace accident on Wednesday morning. Noel Ormes (pictured) volunteered for the Chatsworth Rural Fire Brigade for many years.

TRIBUTES are flowing for much-loved and well-respected Gympie man Noel Ormes, who died in a workplace accident yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to a Tozer St business just before 6.30am following reports equipment had fallen on top of Mr Ormes.

His daughter Benita Butler, 38, said she had no idea what happened but was told three different stories, one being her father was having coffee with some friends when something fell on him and he bled out.

Workplace Health and Safety is investigating.

Ms Butler said her father was a genuine man who would go out of his way to help others.

"He loved mowing people's lawns and would often take me on drives so we spent some quality time together," she said.

"He would go past his customers' houses to see how their lawns were going and would always keep on top of it."

Mr Ormes served in the Chatsworth Rural Fire Brigade for more than 10 years.

"Noel was a hard worker who was very dependable and was well liked," Chatsworth Rural Fire Brigade's Mark Desmond said.

"He was one of our most active members. Noel participated in many controlled burns and would attend wildfires. You don't expect this to happen and it's a shock for everyone. I'm quite sure he will be very missed as he was always there to lend a hand."

Ms Butler said the last phone call they had last week would always stick with her.

"He said 'I love you girl' and it still breaks my heart," she said.

"Dad had to pull up on the side of the road to answer my call and he'd say jokingly, 'You pick the most ridiculous times to call me'."

Ms Butler said she received a phone call from family friend Julie with the news.

"Julie rang me and said 'Are you OK?' and I replied with 'Yes, I'm doing all right, why?'

"Are you sitting down?" she said.

"Yes," I replied.

"I've just been told that your father has been killed," she said.

"I responded 'This must be a joke', to which she said 'No, it's what I have been told'."

"Having just returned from six months off from the SES, I went last night and spoke to a peer support person," she said.

"I haven't fully comprehended the news.

"It doesn't feel real. I don't feel the realness. As soon as I got home last night I couldn't sleep until 6am this morning."

No date has been set for Mr Ormes's funeral.