Cameron opens up on Crows exit

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been desaturated.) Charlie Cameron poses for a photo in an indigenous design guernsey during a Brisbane Lions AFL training session at the Gabba on May 21, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/AFL Photos/Getty Images)

HE was far from perfect in Brisbane's one-point win over Adelaide but Charlie Cameron did enough to show the Crows what they're missing.

More than 18 months after being traded for pick 12 in the 2017 draft, Cameron finally faced the club who cut him loose and came up trumps.

Injury denied Cameron a crack at Adelaide in their five-point loss last year and a wobbly start betrayed his underlying nerves marking up against good mate Brodie Smith.

But the small forward had the last laugh with three crucial goals to help end the Crows' four-game streak and revealed the motivation behind his return to form.

"I remembered some comments from my exit review with Don Pyke and a few other coaches that really stuck out," Cameron said.

"I don't want to say it here but I remembered what they say and it drives me to prove them wrong."

Charlie Cameron gets a handball away during Brisbane’s one-point win over Adelaide at the Gabba.. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Pyke publicly slammed Brisbane during the 2017 season for declaring their interest in the then under-contract Cameron and branded Lions coach Chris Fagan's actions as "inappropriate", so it's easy to imagine a few choice words being thrown around the table.

But Cameron is ready to move on and has already set his sights on Sunday's clash with Fremantle.

The 24-year-old branded his efforts against Western Bulldogs the week prior as "disappointing" and is hoping to take his rediscovered form into the Indigenous Round clash - preferably without last year's mishap.

"Last year I didn't have a good performance, tore my foot so that was a bit disappointing," Cameron said.

"But I guess you try and do enough to help the team out but I'm just looking forward to doing my role against a good Fremantle side."

Indigenous guernsey designer Derek Oram with Lions players Cedric Cox, Allen Christensen and Charlie Cameron at the Gabba. Picture: Bradley Kannaris

Cameron, along with teammates Allen Christensen, Cedric Cox and AFLW star Ally Anderson, are featured in the guernsey designed by local artist Derek Oram.

Christensen, a proud Tiwi Islander, was thrilled with the design and noted the club's inclusion of Anderson's totem in the men's guernsey.

Oram said the design blended the players' individual totems with an interpretation of Brisbane's landscape.