'It felt top secret': Local UFO sighting could be in movie

WITNESSES had their eyes to the sky when what they believe was an UFO put on a show over Nimbin for about 40 minutes in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.

A UFO encounter in Nimbin has gained national and international attention and is now being investigated by "Australia's leading ufology body".

The key witness of the encounter, Kaz Woodall, said she got some exciting news about two weeks after the sighting, when she received a lengthy email from Victorian UFO Action.

"They told me they'd been following the story in the media - and following my Facebook post, reading all the conjecture surrounding the encounter," she said.

"They told me they'd been to Amberly Air Force Base to get statistics … then they went to the Lismore air strip and got stats on the meteorology and weather from there.

"Then they contacted me again saying they'd be in Nimbin on June 6 and wanted to meet me."

Ms Woodall said she met with investigators for about four hours.

During the meeting they took photos and interviewed another key witness.

"Then I got a phone call from the investigator telling me they were putting together a dossier on the case - it felt top secret - they are going to email me a copy.

"I gave them permission to be contacted by other researchers and scientists. They are apparently Australia's leading ufology body."

Ms Woodall said investigators told her the main things that stood out about the encounter was the length of the sighting, the amount of witnesses and that another similar sighting had been reported in Australia.

"I also have a licensing agreement to go over from INE Entertainment in LA ... (they) want to do a film with my story in it," she said.

"They are hoping to come over around September to do filming and interview me, if the borders have reopened."

She said she hasn't seen anything strange since but had started creating artworks representing the encounter.

"I'm fascinated by the mountain range the UFO came up from," she said.

"I'm a bit of an artist so I've started to do some artworks with my little object in it, to express myself.

"Art is so good for the soul.

"My hubby and I want to eventually hike up that range and have a little look around."

VUFOA has been contacted for comment.