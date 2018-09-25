It has been so hot my Toyota dashboard melted

Toyota will replace dashboards in Camry's, Aurion's and some Lexus models that have melted in the sun. Photo: Rodney Stevens / The Northern Star

AS the Northern Rivers sweltered through the summer heat and humidity, the baking sun was altering the appearance and feel of my Toyota Camry's dashboard - literally melting it.

At first I thought it was something as the owner of an almost eight-year-old car that I would just have to try and live with.

That was until I saw a story published in the Courier Mail last week about it being so hot in north Queensland that a Toyota Camry, the same vintage as mine, had its dashboard melted by the sun.

The journalist quoted a car detailer who said he'd never seen anything like it before.

But it seems some people around Australia are having the same problem with dashboards on their 2007 to 2011 model Camrys, 2005 to 2010 Toyota Avalon and Aurion and 2007 to 2008 Lexus ES series.

So I decided to call Lismore Toyota to see if they had received any reports about melting dashboards and what could be done about it.

I was told the company was aware of the problem and if I brought my car in they would take photos of the dashboard which would be sent to their warranty department to approve replacement.

It seems not only the Australian sun has the intense heat needed to melt the dashboards, with more than 1 million problems reported on similar models in the United States.

In fact, the problem became so bad a report on US TV forced the Japanese car giant to acknowledge the problem.

Toyota Corporate Affairs manager Beck Angel acknowledged there had been a number of reports of melting dashboards in Toyota Camry's and Aurion's.

Ms Angel said Toyota continuously monitored the performance of its products in the Australian market.

"Investigations have identified a wide range of contributory factors, especially if they have been subjected to conditions of high temperatures and humidity," she said.

"In the interests of continued customer satisfaction, Toyota will provide considerable product support beyond any manufacturer's new vehicle warranty if the dashboard is confirmed as being affected by heat and humidity."

Ms Angel advised any Northern Rivers residents experiencing the problem to take their car to the nearest Toyota dealer.