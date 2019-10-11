Anthony Williams says he is caught between council and the RMS, but just wants his driveway fixed.

AN ULMARRA resident stuck in the middle of a debate over road maintenance responsibility just wants his driveway fixed.

Six months ago when Anthony Williams saw RMS contractors working his neighbours driveways he thought he would try and find out how he might get the entrance to his own driveway fixed.

That triggered a seemingly endless bureaucratic nightmare as he says both RMS and Clarence Valley Council have refused to take responsibility for the "dangerous” entrance to his driveway off the Pacific highway.

"I tried tell this to the RMS, they have done nothing. Now the council is telling me I have got to go to the RMS,” he said.

"No one wants to do the job.”

After works on the highway raised the road significantly, Mr Williams said he couldn't understand why all of his neighbours driveways would be fixed and not his when the entrance entrance had clearly become steeper.

"The problem is here, the traffic is that thick these days you have got to get out quick. And it is like my car hits a set of stairs each time,” he said.

Mr Williams also said because of vehicles turning into the farm across the road, car and truck were veering off the road and degrading the verge further as well as kicking up stones into his front yard.

"If there is a wide load they all come off. And of a night time if there is a wide load coming down here and there is a truck coming the other way they fly through here at 100 kms an hour.”

Mr Williams said after repeated calls to both the RMS and Council to get someone to come and have a look no one had come to see him.

"I just want someone to come out and have a look at it and notice that it is dangerous and get the bloody job done.”