'It is not really a job ... it is who I am as a person'

GRAND OPENING: Bianca Monaghan with some of the local art on display at the new Bundjalung Cultural Experience space. Tim Jarrett

"It is not really a job and its not really a passion, it is who I am as a person.”

Fresh from fitting out Bundjalung Cultural Experience's new studio space off Prince St in Grafton, Bianca Monaghan explains what drew her to share her culture with kids and adults alike.

"I always knew from a personal perspective that our culture is who we are and is really important, now I feel it is our responsibility” she said.

"As I have gotten older it's a responsibility to carry that on and teach as many people as possible, not just my children and my family.”

Bundjalung Cultural Experience has been running workshops and teaching kids about Aboriginal culture in schools and pre-schools since 2016.

As the organisation grew to provide experiences to the wider community, Ms Monaghan said it was the perfect time to move into a new space and this Saturday marked the grand opening.

"Because it is our opening there will be a free weaving workshop.”

"Everybody is welcome, it is not just for Aboriginal people. We definitely want everyone to be involved together.”

Doubling as a retail space with a range of handmade local art and clothing, the new building would enable the group to host workshops and cater to what Ms Monaghan said was a growing interest in local indigenous culture.

"I think the wider community just really values our culture and really wants an understanding an knowledge of it,” she said.

"We have the oldest living culture in the entire world and we are still practising those things, who wouldn't want to learn that.”

Her vision was to share culture in a relaxed way that wasn't "like going to a lecture or a seminar” but still enabled "learning along the way” through workshops like 'paint and sip'.

The 'paint and sip' format has been growing in popularity around the country and Ms Monaghan was keen to bring it to Grafton after the space was officially opened.

"Not only do you get to come along and learn culture you will be able to walk away with an art piece you have made and have a bit of sip and a catch up and a laugh with the girls.”

"You are learning culture in an environment that is an open conversation. You can ask any questions and we will talk along the way.”

Bundjalung Cultural Experience's new studio space is open from 9am - 2pm this Saturday and the weaving workshop runs from 10am-12pm.

Studio is located at 5/70 Prince St, Grafton, behind Low Pressure Surf Co.