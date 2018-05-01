'It is our life': CQ farmers among 500 strong land law rally

Farming is a career that a lot aspire to enter into. Today is a day of action to ensure there is a future for kids like these

Farming is a career that a lot aspire to enter into. Today is a day of action to ensure there is a future for kids like these Contributed

IMPASSIONED farmers gathered at Queensland Parliament House this morning and raised their voices in hopes of being heard one last time.

The 500 strong crowd of farmers from across the state rallied on George St to protest the proposed new vegetation management laws.

The vegetation management laws were listed as the first for debate in Parliament today.

Proposed new vegetation laws will mean that 1.7 million hectares of developed farming land will be locked up, with no compensation.

This legislation means Queensland farmers will be restricted to how they use their own land.

Many people stood strong with farmers today via social media with posts of men, women and children clad in green, holding signs and protesting the laws.

One farmers daughter, who attended the Rockhampton Grammar School shared her thoughts on Facebook today, all the way from California.

Ashley Daley wrote the following:

STRONG CROWD: Over 500 people out the front of Qld Parliament House, Brisbane making their voices heard. Proposed new vegetation laws will mean that 1.7 million hectares of developed farming land will be locked up, with no compensation. This legislation is devastating for Queensland farmers, restricting their use of their own land. AgForce Queensland

I am a farmers daughter.

I am a country girl to the bone.

I may live in California but the Australian outback will always be home. I grew up with the childhood kids dreamed of an endless backyard, more animal friends than people. My early school was taught via a radio with my brother and sisters.

I learnt the definition of hardwork, sacrifice and putting yourself second from a very young age. The land and animals were always priority after all that was our livelihood - it is our life.

I spent school holidays and weekends working with my parents. I've experienced more things before i was 12 than any inner city kid would in there entire life.

I learnt more about land management, nature and sustainable farming from living, working and breathing it.

Ashley Daley attended the Rockhampton Grammar School and shared her thoughts on Facebook today, all the way from California. Contributed

Today in Brisbane, Australia many farmers will rally together to hopes to make an impact on parliament and stop them from passing a new vegetation law that will lock up 1.7MILLION hectares of developed farming land with no compensation.

If your in Brisbane sitting in your new developed high rise and wondering how to spend your day - Id be heading straight to George St to show parliament that Australia supports their farmers, after all without us you have no food.