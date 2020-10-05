It just keeps raining cash at Rushforth

RUSHFORTH Park is set to receive even more funding after the Federal Government announced a new Local Roads and Community Ingfrastructure Program earlier this year.

The program is designed to support councils to deliver priority infrastructure projects to support jobs and help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said Clarence Valley Council received more than $2 million as part of the funding allocation.

“$150,000 has been allocated to upgrade the carpark and road entrance at Rushforth Park,” Mr Hogan said.

“The current carpark is unformed and needs to be upgraded to provide safe access for vehicles and pedestrians.

“Rushforth Park is one of Council’s busiest sporting recreation parks, with up to four clubs using the facility.”

Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons said this funding is great news for the community.

“It is an exciting development for the community offering a range of high quality facilities accessible for the whole community,” Cr Simmons said.

“I’d like to recognise Kevin Hogan’s efforts in listening to our concerns and making representations for us to ensure we received this funding.”

“The funding of these projects will give communities a much-needed boost, particularly in terms of their resilience after being subject to bushfires, drought, flood and COVID-19.”