Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Money.
Money.
News

It just keeps raining cash at Rushforth

Jenna Thompson
5th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RUSHFORTH Park is set to receive even more funding after the Federal Government announced a new Local Roads and Community Ingfrastructure Program earlier this year.

The program is designed to support councils to deliver priority infrastructure projects to support jobs and help communities bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said Clarence Valley Council received more than $2 million as part of the funding allocation.

“$150,000 has been allocated to upgrade the carpark and road entrance at Rushforth Park,” Mr Hogan said.

“The current carpark is unformed and needs to be upgraded to provide safe access for vehicles and pedestrians.

“Rushforth Park is one of Council’s busiest sporting recreation parks, with up to four clubs using the facility.”

Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons said this funding is great news for the community.

“It is an exciting development for the community offering a range of high quality facilities accessible for the whole community,” Cr Simmons said.

“I’d like to recognise Kevin Hogan’s efforts in listening to our concerns and making representations for us to ensure we received this funding.”

“The funding of these projects will give communities a much-needed boost, particularly in terms of their resilience after being subject to bushfires, drought, flood and COVID-19.”

federal governemnt federal government funding funding kevin hogan page mp kevin hogan rushforth park
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daily Catch-up: October 5, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: October 5, 2020

        News Today's local fuel, weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        Fairway fun for a good cause in Maclean

        Premium Content Fairway fun for a good cause in Maclean

        People and Places See who played a round at the Terry Randall Memorial Reconciliation NAIDOC Golf...

        Council fails audit on open access information requirements

        Premium Content Council fails audit on open access information requirements

        Council News IPC finds a ‘fundamental threat to the right to access open access information’

        VOICES FOR THE EARTH: Narrabri gas and public interest

        Premium Content VOICES FOR THE EARTH: Narrabri gas and public interest

        Opinion ‘Is it in the public interest to irretrievably damage the water resources of a...