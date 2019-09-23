Menu
A car rolled into the river on Wednesday night when the owner, Shay White, forgot to put the handbrake on.
'It just started rolling, I couldn't jump back in'

Kathryn Lewis
23rd Sep 2019 6:30 PM
GRAFTON residents have been given a stark reminder this afternoon never to forget the handbrake.

Shay White had his ute parked on the Fry St boat ramp on Wednesday night with his headlights on to help a friend with their boat.

When he jumped out for just a moment to check on his mates, his car began to roll.

"It just started rolling, and I couldn't jump back in quick enough," he said.

Mr White said he had left his work tools in the back of the car but had reported them stolen to police over the weekend.

He said the car was only a few meters from the bank and at low tide could have been easily accessible.

"I picked up the tool bags from the police, but all my tools have been knocked off," he said.

Mr White was among the crowds of residents who turned out this afternoon to watch as TNT Towing worked with a local scuba diver to extract the car from a watery grave.

It took about an hour to manoeuvre the vehicle safely to land.

Despite having to say goodbye to the vehicle, Mr White was able to laugh about it and said it was very lucky no on had been injured.

