'It nearly broke us': Firefighter recount of fire battle

IN a Facebook post that has gone viral, firefighter Grubby White makes an emotional assessment of what he and other firefighters have faced battling blazes in the areas near Coutts Crossing.

He also pays tribute to the members of community he's come in contact with, and how they came together to battle a common enemy.

His emotional post is below.

What a massive weekend it's been! I've just spent 5 days out in the Coutts Crossing / Nymboida area fighting fires, and I'm speechless. What a physical and an emotional roller coaster it's been. Friday night was something else. Shit really hit the fan! Not many of our fire fighters had ever seen anything like it, it was literally a fire storm, the intensity and speed it travelled was unbelievable. I heard a call come on the radio by a very experienced firefighter that I'll never forget, he said "What I've just seen, I never want to see again in my life.” The poor buggers who lost their houses, I'm so sorry, we are all so sorry, we tried our very hardest, running out of water, not being able to access hydrants due to flames, were some of the challenges. At one point it felt like we were losing more then we could save, it nearly broke us, there were tears shed every time I guarantee.

Photos taken by local firefighter "Grubby" White fighting fires in the Coutts region.

But on a positive note what a community we have. When the evacuation call came through at around 11 pm we were running through Coutts and we seen tow truck companies helping move as much as they could, for free. Neighbours coming backwards and forwards, helping, checking up, and doing what ever they could. All this was at around MIDNIGHT!!

The hotels, motels, restaurants, giving free beds and free feeds to the firefighters, the evacuated, and the ones really in need that lost it all! How heart warming. The generosity continued, the donations that has been received from far and wide is draw dropping, strangers putting up their spare beds, it really has been spectacular, Clarence valley has really come through!

To the firefighters, my colleges, guys and gals what we went through, what we're still going through, missing family events, birthdays, anniversary's, your comfy bed at night, a nice cooked meal, being out for days and nights on end, seeing horrific scenes and putting yourselves on the front line, I'm proud to be apart of that team, hold your heads high guys what an amazing job youse have all done. The out of town strike teams leaving their own home towns to try and save ours, we are eternally grateful!

Other emergency services helping cater food, road blocks, evacuations etc,

The residents and neighbours that jumped in and gave a hand to defend homes and properties, and asking "is there anything I can do” you guys are heroes in our eyes.

To the employers for being understanding and letting your staff have time off for these events.

Most of all, the families (who evacuated WITHOUT us) husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, kids, who let the firefighters go, who hold it all together and keep the house holds running, who worry day and night while we're out, I know Court did a fantastic job holding the fort without me, thank you.

A big thumbs down to the looters though, what a low low act!!

Clarence Valley we are your neighbours, your brothers your sisters, and it felt that way over the last five days, thank you for your generosity, kind words and donations, we are truly sorry we couldn't do more but we really are giving it all we have got, we're running on empty with no end in site! To everyone stay safe, look after each other, houses can be replaced but a life can't!!

From a very exhausted firefighter, I'm standing down until needed again.