It seems big now, but it's a tiny part of the picture

IT FEELS forever ago that I sat in down and completed my HSC and I am pretty thrilled that part of my life is over.

As I look back and reminisce about my HSC I realised I had some of the best support networks available and it definitely contributed to where I am today.

To be honest, I was never the most keen person to be at school, but maybe that is putting it lightly, I hated school with a passion.

I moved high schools twice, I started at an all girls catholic school, then moved to another and then another which was only for year 11 and 12 students. All by my own personal choice.

At the last high school I went do I had three teachers which completely changed my outlook towards school.

In year 11 I stubbornly decided I didn't want to go to university and my mind was set that I wanted to work full-time.

However, coming from a community, where the jobs for young women mainly were in childcare, beauty therapy, or hairdressing- which I had zero interest in, was when I started to maybe think about university, as a possibility.

But what officially pushed me to apply for university and to do an ATAR was my senior school teachers.

My legal teacher made me see university in a completely different light. She always pushed us to further our education and broaden our horizons out of our hometown.

I remember her telling us if we went to university it would open many doors for us.

So on a whim I decided to apply for university and see where that took me.

Another teacher informed me about the Principal Recommendations Program, where you can get accepted early entry into particular university's before you even sit your HSC. So I decided to apply for a communications degree majoring in journalism at a couple NSW university's and as well as an environmental science degree.

I remember maybe a month or so after this, I was looking through my e-mails and I had one from Charles Sturt University which said I was accepted into their communications/ journalism degree.

A little blaise which maybe was caused by shock, I remember walking down the hallway of my parents place and telling my unsuspecting mum.

She immediately cried and was so excited. She proceeded to say that whatever I wanted to do her and dad would support me.

That day I decided as a 17-year-old I was going to move to Bathurst, four and a half hours away from all friends and family to pursue journalism.

Freshly 18 I moved into my first dormitory with 60 other people and the next three years were a rollercoaster which I wouldn't have changed for the world.

I am very blessed as I had parents who supported me to pursue whatever I wanted..

After completing my degree I moved from Bathurst, back to my parents and then relocated 8 hours away from my home town to the Clarence Valley and I've never looked back.

The HSC is such a small part of your life and whatever happens you come out at the otherside nevertheless.

Whatever you decide to do at the end of school whether its university or full-time work or travel or a gap year, do whatever feels right for you.

You are the only person who is going to be living your life, not anyone else.