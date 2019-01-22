'It sends a shiver down my spine': Teen drink-drivers warned

Two teens have faced court in Lismore on drink-driving charges.

Two teens have faced court in Lismore on drink-driving charges. Trevor Veale

TWO teens on drink-driving charges have been handed stern messages in court.

The 17-year-olds faced Lismore Local Court on Monday charged with drink-driving after returning a positive reading the day after drinking.

A male high school student, from Noosa in Queensland, told Magistrate David Heilpern what he did was "completely irresponsible".

"I totally regret my actions," he said.

Mr Heilpern warned him not to repeat this mistake.

"Most young people commit one offence like this and never come back before the court," Mr Heilpern said.

"You better make sure that's you, because if it's not, the punishment will be much more severe."

The boy, who was representing himself, received a good behaviour bond and was spared a conviction or licence disqualification.

A girl later faced the court after she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.024 on New Year's Day.

The court heard she had consumed four stubbies of beer between 9pm and 1am the evening before.

After sleeping until 5am, she believed she was safe to drive, the court heard.

The girl's solicitor said she had taken "perhaps honest, but not reasonable steps" to ensure she was doing the right thing, including having waited until the curfew for P-platers carrying multiple passengers ended at 5am.

Magistrate David Heilpern said such cases, where motorists return a significant reading even the day after drinking and were carrying passengers, were concerning.

"It sends a shiver down my spine," he said.

"There's many of us in court here who know of cases where everyone's been killed."

He adjourned her matter until March 11 so she can undertake the Traffic Offenders Intervention Program.

Both P-platers should have had no alcohol in their system when they got behind the wheel.